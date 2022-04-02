PUTA urges Panjab University V-C to facilitate retiral benefits
The Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) has urged vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to facilitate pending retiral benefits to the varsity’s senior teachers.
The teachers’ body wrote to V-C, saying they have taken serious note of the humiliation being meted out to the senior colleagues, who have completed 65 years of service pursuant to the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court, have not been paid certain retiral benefits such as NCPF, which is their own contribution to the provident fund (PF) account.
PUTA has also outlined that no interest is paid to them on the PF amount beyond 61 years of age. The letter by PUTA said the payment the voluntary contribution of teachers towards PF upon retirement at 65 years of age has been stopped abruptly, which is unfair and discriminatory.
“V-C is urged to immediately clear the file pertaining to the payment of NCPF contribution to senior teachers, who have completed 65 years of service pursuant to the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court, which the retirees have contributed, and the legal opinion on which has already been obtained, lying in his office for his approval. The V-C is also requested to direct the administration for disbursement of interest on PF to all such retirees, which has also been pending,” reads the letter.
Meanwhile PUTA also wrote to the V-C to ensure that no out-of-turn house allotment is made in an arbitrary manner, thus creating a wrong precedent, to which the body has consistently shown zero tolerance.
-
PU students hold protest march demanding more hostel seats
Panjab University's (PU) department of evening studies students, led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), held a protest march from arts block number 1 to the dean student welfare's office over the issue of hostel allotment. The department of evening studies has a strength of more than a thousand students in under- and postgraduate courses. “Of these only 10 girls are given hostel seats,” PSU-Lalkaar said in its statement.
-
Jobless youth commits suicide by hanging himself in Balongi
A 27-year-old jobless youth was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation at Adarsh Nagar Colony in Balongi on Friday. Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and had come to Mohali around two weeks back in search of work, but, despite giving multiple interviews, failed to get a job. On Friday, another youth in the PG facility spotted him hanging from the ceiling fan.
-
Security outside Delhi CM's residence during attack was inadequate: High court
The security outside chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence was inadequate at the time it was vandalised by protesters on Wednesday, the Delhi high court observed on Friday after watching a video of the incident, as it directed the city police to submit a status report of the investigation into the violence. Delhi Police spokespersons did not respond for comment. Eight people were on Thursday arrested in connection with the violence.
-
Ludhiana: Wife, son arrested for 48-year-old man’s murder
Six days after a 48-year-old man was found dead outside Prem Kumar's house in New Hargobind Nagar, police arrested his wife and son for murder. A neighbour of the family had discovered the body of Prem Kumar on the intervening night of March 25 and 26 and informed the police. Following this, police rounded up Geeta Rani and her son. The claimed that on March 25, Prem Kumar had come home drunk and assaulted them.
-
‘Thank you but…’, Uttarakhand doc who quit over ‘harassment’ on Dhami’s probe order
Dehradun: A day after Dr Nidhi Uniyal, associate professor with the Government Doon Medical College, resigned alleging a “high-handed” behaviour of health secretary Pankaj Pandey, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday ordered a probe into the matter and directed officials to cancel her transfer to Almora. Dhami directed chief secretary SS Sandhu to initiate a high-level inquiry into the matter.
