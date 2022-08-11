Quark City developer’s super mega project: HC asks Punjab to maintain status quo
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday directed the Punjab government to maintain status quo on the possession of 1,047-acre land in Mohali’s Majri block where an international firm’s super mega project is planned.
The project belongs to M/s Fauja Singh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. The firm is a subsidiary of M/s FE Holdings Mauritius Limited, which came in Punjab in 1999 and developed Quark City, an information technology special economic zone, in Phase 8, Industrial Area, Mohali.
The high court bench of justice AG Masih and justice Sandeep Moudgil acted on the firm’s plea, challenging the government’s July 29 attempt to take possession of the Majri block land.
In the plea, the firm submitted that it had invested ₹10, 000 crore in Punjab and provided 35,000 jobs in just 51 acres of development. It said Quark City project alone had resulted in ₹1,000-crore investment, with overall exports of ₹2,500 crore in the past over 20 years.
The plea stated that the firm had purchased the 1,047-acre land in Majri block’s Chotti Badi Naggal village for a super mega project through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Punjab government.
Under the MoU, they were to develop the project in two phases between 1999 and 2005. Industrial parks, integrated townships, and eco and agro tourism projects, among others, were planned as part of the project.
The land was bought as per market value and the state earned huge revenue from the stamp duty, etc, firm’s lawyers, senior advocate Chetan Mittal and Kunal Mulwani told reporters.
After verification of the revenue record back then, no objections were raised by any authority and thereafter the firm was recorded as the owner.
However, the village panchayat raised a dispute in 2010. After 11 years, the state government decided in the panchayat’s favour in 2021 and notified the decision in June 2022.
On July 29, 2022, the state authorities suddenly tried to take forcible possession of the land pursuant to the decision, but without the 60-day notice, as per lawyers.
If at all, the state had to take possession, it should follow the due process of law and forcible possession cannot be taken by misusing state machinery, Mittal argued in court, further adding that the July development occurred due to the change of government in the state.
The firm’s lawyers informed the court further that it had a valid agreement under the super mega project category, and it cannot be penalised for no fault and particularly in the manner that the state authorities were acting.
The state’s counsel told the court that when declaration of ownership order was passed on June 8, 2022, the same day itself, warrants of possession were issued by the authority. However, the firm’s lawyers pointed out that without issuing a notice of eviction, the process could not have been initiated.
Taking serious view of the matter, the high court ordered status quo on the possession of the land and sought a response from the state government by August 22. The court also told the state’s advocate general to remain present on the adjourned date.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
