Quartet awarded seven-year jail for robbing Chandigarh resident in 2022

A district court has awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to four city-based youth who robbed a Maloya resident in 2022. Four people were awarded a seven-year sentence for robbing a Chandigarh resident in 2022. (HT File)

The convicts are Monu Maroli, from DBC, Sector 25, Chandigarh, Pardeep alias Nangad, Sunny all from DBC, Sector 25, and Vinod alias Lala is from Faidan village.

They have been convicted under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of Indian Penal Code. They are also fined ₹5,000 each.

According to the prosecution, a case was registered at the Sector 11 police station on the complaint of Pardeep Gupta of Maloya.

The complainant had told police that the accused had targeted him when he was returning home from work on January 31, 2022, on his scooter. When he reached the main road near rally ground, Sector 25, they robbed him at knife point. The accused snatched his purse containing ₹6,000, important cards and a mobile phone before fleeing.

Police arrested the accused on February 16, 2022.

The accused had pleaded innocence in the court and sought leniency, but the public prosecutor sought stringent punishment.