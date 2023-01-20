Raghubir Bali heads Himachal tourism development corporation

Nagrota Bagwan MLA Raghubir Singh Bali, 43, has been appointed chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Board with the rank of cabinet minister.

The notifications in this regard were issued on Thursday. The HPTDC looks after the management of commercial properties of the tourism department, including hotels and restaurants, besides organising tour packages. The tourism development board advises the government on the policy to promote tourism, publicise the state as a destination and undertake human resource development and improvement of tourist destinations.

Expressing gratitude, Raghubir Bali said, “I am thankful to the chief minister (Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu) and the national leadership for entrusting me the responsibility. It is after 2003 since my father was the tourism minister, that the charge of board and corporation has been handed over to a single person and I will make all efforts to live up to expectations.”

“We are going to come up with a holistic tourism promotion plan with security and peace as our unique selling proposition (USP),” he said, adding that the emphasis will be on improving services in hotels and restaurants to provide quality facilities. “Besides, we will promote adventure sports in a big way,” he said.

Bali, the son of Congress leader late GS Bali, began his political career with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in 1996 when he studied at a Kangra college. He was also a part of the NSUI in Bengaluru, where he studied hotel management.

He was made Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress general secretary in 2004 and appointed its vice-president in 2009. Bali became the AICC secretary co-in-charge of West Bengal in February 2020 and he was the observer of Pathankot district for the Punjab assembly elections last year. He led the Congress’ Rozgar Sangharsh Yatra in Kangra and Hamirpur parliamentary constituencies.

As Congress nominee, he defeated BJP’s Arun Kumar by 15,892 votes, the highest among all Congress candidates in the state, in the 2022 assembly elections. He was the third richest candidate in the fray with a net worth of ₹92 crore.

Another Congress leader from Kangra, Vishal Chambial, has been appointed vice-chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation. Chambial is from Lodhwan village in Indora assembly segment.

State industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan will be the chairman of the board of directors with principal secretary (industries) RD Nazeem, agriculture secretary Rakesh Kanwar, industries director Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, special secretary, finance, Rohit Jamwal, and financial corporation managing director Priyatu Mandal as its directors.

