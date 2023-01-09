Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach Ambala today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Ambala district on Monday night.

After passing through Ambala on Tuesday morning, the yatra will proceed towards Punjab through Shambu toll barrier later in the evening.

On Monday night, Gandhi is expected to stay at New Grain Market on NH-44 with other party leaders, workers and supporters. The same night, he will also address a nukkad sabha, Mullana MLA and Ambala coordinator for the yatra Varun Chaudhary told HT on Sunday.

On Tuesday morning, the yatra on its 116th day will proceed towards Ambala town via NH-44, accompanied by Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, former state chief Kumari Selja and other central and state leaders.

Chaudhary said after crossing Cantonment railway station, the yatra will enter the City through Jandali flyover.

“It will pass through Model Town Road, Polytechnic Chowk, Arya Chowk, Kalka Chowk and culminate at Saini Bhawan near Manji Sahib Gurdwara. There will be morning and evening breaks, apart from other halts to be decided on the same day,” the party leader added.

Prohibitory orders in place

In view of the yatra, district magistrate Priyanka Soni has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC for Monday and Tuesday.

Under the order, the DM has declared every place of Rahul’s visit and its surroundings radius of 1 km as “temporary red zone” and banned flying of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) or drones in these areas. Over 3,000 cops will remain on duty for the yatra.

Traffic advisory issued for tomorrow

Meanwhile, police issued a travel advisory for commuters passing through Ambala to reach Chandigarh, Delhi, and various parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said traffic restrictions will remain in place for at least six hours from 6 am to 12 pm on NH-44 and NH-152 (Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway).

“The traffic will be diverted at Shahabad to travel through Saha Road via Shahazadpur, Raipur Rani, Panchkula and beyond. Similarly, those travelling from Yamunanagar towards Ambala will be diverted at Barara, while there will be complete ban on traffic from Cantt or City on the yatra route,” the SP added.

The SP further said in view of the SSC exam at ION-Digital Zone Exam Centre at Shahpur, parking arrangements had been made at Asa Ram School on the other side and no parking will be allowed outside the centre.