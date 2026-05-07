Rahul Gandhi to join Congress leader’s ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ in Gurugram on May 8

Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will join the ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ of Haryana Congress leader and former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh in Gurugram on May 8.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

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According to the schedule shared by Singh’s media team, Gandhi will join the yatra on the evening of May 8 in Gurugram, and he will walk with Singh and other Congress workers for nearly two hours before addressing a gathering.

IAS-turned politician Brijendra Singh, son of former Union minister and Congress stalwart Birender Singh, had kicked off the yatra in October last year and has covered 81 assembly segments out of 90 in the state.

Singh had switched over to the Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Later, he contested the 2024 assembly election from his family citadel, Uchana Kalan in Jind district, but lost by a narrow margin of 32 votes. He has challenged the verdict in the Punjab and Haryana high court. The matter is sub-judice.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh has been highlighting issues of farmers’ distress, unemployment, deteriorating law and order situation, sewage issue in urban areas and corruption in government departments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh has been highlighting issues of farmers’ distress, unemployment, deteriorating law and order situation, sewage issue in urban areas and corruption in government departments. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hooda camp has boycotted event {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hooda camp has boycotted event {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Though the yatra completed seven months on Wednesday, several Haryana leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his loyalist MLAs and Haryana Congress chief Rao Narendra, have not taken part in it to date. Hooda had stated that this yatra is not the official party’s programme and had said that he will not take part in this yatra in future as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though the yatra completed seven months on Wednesday, several Haryana leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, his loyalist MLAs and Haryana Congress chief Rao Narendra, have not taken part in it to date. Hooda had stated that this yatra is not the official party’s programme and had said that he will not take part in this yatra in future as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Other Congress leaders, including Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala, former speaker Kuldeep Sharma and ex-minister Capt Ajay Yadav, joined the yatra and appreciated Singh for uplifting the morale of party cadre after a debacle in Haryana assembly polls in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other Congress leaders, including Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala, former speaker Kuldeep Sharma and ex-minister Capt Ajay Yadav, joined the yatra and appreciated Singh for uplifting the morale of party cadre after a debacle in Haryana assembly polls in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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Sirsa MLA Gokul Setia, who is considered close to Hooda, recently took a potshot at the yatra. Two days ago, Setia said, “Some time ago, he (Brijendra Singh) was enjoying power in the BJP. When the BJP sidelined him, he joined Congress and took out this yatra and is trying to become the Rahul Gandhi of Haryana by roaming across roads.”

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