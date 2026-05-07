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Rahul Gandhi to join Congress leader’s ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ in Gurugram on May 8

IAS-turned politician Brijendra Singh, son of former Union minister and Congress stalwart Birender Singh, had kicked off the yatra in October last year and has covered 81 assembly segments out of 90 in the state.

Published on: May 07, 2026 06:46 am IST
By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
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Leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will join the ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ of Haryana Congress leader and former Hisar MP Brijendra Singh in Gurugram on May 8.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

According to the schedule shared by Singh’s media team, Gandhi will join the yatra on the evening of May 8 in Gurugram, and he will walk with Singh and other Congress workers for nearly two hours before addressing a gathering.

IAS-turned politician Brijendra Singh, son of former Union minister and Congress stalwart Birender Singh, had kicked off the yatra in October last year and has covered 81 assembly segments out of 90 in the state.

Singh had switched over to the Congress from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Later, he contested the 2024 assembly election from his family citadel, Uchana Kalan in Jind district, but lost by a narrow margin of 32 votes. He has challenged the verdict in the Punjab and Haryana high court. The matter is sub-judice.

Sirsa MLA Gokul Setia, who is considered close to Hooda, recently took a potshot at the yatra. Two days ago, Setia said, “Some time ago, he (Brijendra Singh) was enjoying power in the BJP. When the BJP sidelined him, he joined Congress and took out this yatra and is trying to become the Rahul Gandhi of Haryana by roaming across roads.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rahul Gandhi to join Congress leader’s ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ in Gurugram on May 8
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rahul Gandhi to join Congress leader’s ‘Sadbhav Yatra’ in Gurugram on May 8
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