Ladakhis concerned over grazing land ‘taken over by China’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, currently on his maiden visit to Ladakh post revocation of Article 370, on Sunday reiterated that “China has taken away people’s land and they are not being allowed to graze their cattle”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed as he arrives to pay tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Lake, in Leh on Sunday. (ANI)

Fielding media queries at Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh where he celebrated the birth anniversary of his late father Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul said, “For some logistical reasons, I couldn’t come here during Bharat Jodo Yatra and I thought of having a detailed tour. I came to Pangong Lake, will go to Nubra and to Kargil and had been to Leh to listen to people and their concerns.”

“Over here, people are concerned over their land being taken away by China. People have been affected because their grazing lands have been taken away,” he said.

To a query of Centre’s claims of no Chinese incursions and no land taken away by them, Rahul said, “People here say that Chinese forces entered and took their grazing land and (now) they can’t go there. The Prime Minister says that not an inch of land has been taken away, which is not correct…. ask anyone here and they will tell you”.

India and China are locked in a protracted border standoff in eastern Ladakh for the past three years.

Ties between the two neighbours nosedived following a deadly clash in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020 when 20 Indian soldiers died in hand-to-hand combat with the Chinese troops.

On August 13 and 14, both the countries held 19th round of Corps Commander level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border.

The Congress leader also said people in Ladakh have several complaints.

“They are not happy with status, which has been given to them. They want representation. Unemployment and inflation here are rising. People here want that they be represented through elected government and the state should not be run via bureaucracy,” he added.

It may be stated here that the people of Ladakh have been demanding statehood, protection under sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution and one Lok Sabha seat each for Leh and Kargil districts respectively.

In June this year, famous innovator, environmentalist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk had observed a seven-day long climate fast at Leh’s NDS Ground in a bid to seek sixth schedule of the Indian constitution and statehood to the eco-fragile region of Ladakh.

Wangchuk had observed a five-day long hunger protest for the cause in January this year.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi rode a mobike for over 100 km to reach Pangong Lake from Shey village.

Congress spokesperson for Leh district and leader of the opposition in LAHDC-Leh, Tsering Namgyal said, “After Pangong Lake, Rahul Gandhi has reached Nubra and after an overnight stay will return to Leh on Monday”.

He said before returning to Srinagar probably on August 24, Rahul has to visit Kargil, probably on August 22 or 23, to meet the party leaders, workers and the people from a cross section of society.

Rahul will meet party workers and leaders ahead of elections to 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil.

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil hill council polls scheduled to be held on September 10.

Voting to Kargil hill council is scheduled to take place on September 10.

