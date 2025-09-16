Rahul visits flood-hit Amritsar, Gurdaspur dists, interacts with victims

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday visited flood-hit villages in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab and interacted with the disaster victims. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi inspects the situation during his visit to flood-affected villages in Amritsar on Monday. (AICC)

He reached Amritsar airport and was accompanied by general secretary in charge Punjab, Bhupesh Bhagel, PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and former CM and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, among others.

Rahul Gandhi headed to Ghonewal village in Amritsar’s Ajnala and met the flood-hit people. Ghonewal was among several areas in Ajnala that were badly hit by floods.

The LoP also paid obeisance at Gurdwara Budha Sahib Ji at Ramdas, and participated in an ‘ardas’ (prayer).

On arrival, he was briefed by the party leaders about the extent of damage caused in Punjab due to floods. The leaders alleged ‘negligence’ by the state and the central governments and told Gandhi that timely action by them could have prevented 75% of the damage.

Locals from Amritsar and Gurdaspur expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged failure of the state government to provide immediate aid, as well as the financial assistance of ₹1,600 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Rahul Gandhi listened to our grievances carefully. We should get proper compensation for the damage caused by floods to crops. We are small farmers. However, the attitude of the state and Centre government towards us has not been satisfactory”, said farmer Harbhajan Singh from Dera Baba Nanak.

Gandhi and other state Congress leaders also said that the central package was far too less than needed.

“Both the state and central governments must ensure that the relief package and compensation reach the victims without any delay, who need it the most at this time. I stand with every affected family in this tragedy. I will raise their voice and it is my resolve to provide them every possible help,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Congress in a post on X stated that Gandhi met the affected families and took stock of the relief work.

“The devastating floods in Punjab have affected the lives of thousands of people. In such a difficult time, every Congress worker is with Punjab. We appeal to everyone to help the flood affected families in every possible way,” the post said in Hindi.

Rahul also appreciated the efforts of party workers and said he was grateful that the party’s sitting and former MPs and MLAs from Punjab had decided to contribute their one-month salary/pension towards the flood relief fund.

Later, Gandhi was stopped by local police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from visiting Toor village, which is situated between the India-Pakistan international border and the Ravi river, and had been cut off during the floods.

Punjab Congress chief Warring said, “Security personnel are saying that you cannot go. There is a threat there. If Rahul Gandhi has a threat from Pakistan in India...if we are not safe in India, then where are we safe.”

Rahul was also seen confronting SP Jugraj Singh, a former Indian hockey player. Gandhi asked SP, “Can’t Punjab Police protect leader of opposition in that area?”

Later, a party spokesperson, who didn’t wish to be named, said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had received a telephone call from the Union home minister Amit Shah requesting him that Gandhi should avoid crossing the flooded river for safety concerns.

Siropa to Rahul triggers SGPC probe

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has ordered a probe against the Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib management for presenting a siropa to Gandhi.

Dhami said that as per the earlier decision of the executive committee, there is a restriction on presenting siropas to special personalities inside the sanctum of gurdwaras. “This honour is limited only to religious personalities, raagi Singhs, and revered Sikh saints. A probe is being conducted regarding the incident, and a complete report will be obtained by tomorrow. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken,” he said, adding that it can in no way be acceptable to present a siropa to Gandhi, who is a leader of the Congress Party, which is responsible for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.