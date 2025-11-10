Raids underway in J&K as part of anti-terror ops

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday continued its action across Kashmir districts to ‘dismantle terror ecosystem’ by raiding and questioning over ground workers, alleged sympathisers and relatives of militants and J&K residents operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. J&K Police personnel with a CRPF team conducting searches in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

Officials said that the raids were conducted in at least five districts of Kashmir including Ganderbal, Kulgam, Baramulla, Pulwama and Kupwara.

In South Kashmir’s Kulgam, the police launched a massive crackdown across multiple locations in the district. A police spokesperson said that the operation targeted OGWs, UAPA and PSA accused persons, sympathisers, and relatives of killed and active terrorists particularly in areas where encounters had earlier taken place.

In Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, Police alongwith Central forces continued carrying out extensive search operations at 30 different locations across the district.

“The searches were conducted in the residential houses of surrendered and ex-militants, as part of a comprehensive strategy to identify and neutralise elements and networks providing support to subversive activities. These coordinated operations were aimed at tightening the noose around anti-national elements and preventing any attempts to revive terror activities in the region. During the raids, a significant number of digital devices and other incriminating materials were seized for further analysis, “ a spokesperson said.

In North Kashmir’s Baramulla, police carried out numerous operations across the district aimed at shoring up preventive measures against anti-national and law-violating elements.

SIM vendors being verified

Moreover, 73 SIM vendors were checked across the district to ensure proper subscriber verification in line with prescribed norms. 208 vehicles were thoroughly checked at various checkpoints established along the National Highway and other key routes, and 14 CASOs were simultaneously conducted.

In Pulwama, police carried out another series of coordinated raids across multiple locations in the district and conducted searches targeting individuals associated with Jammu & Kashmir Nationals operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Over Ground Workers (OGWs), and UAPA-accused persons currently on bail, suspected of providing logistical or communication support to terrorist handlers.

Similarly, for the second day, searches were conducted in northern town of Sopore at over 30 locations linked with JKNOP, other terrorist handlers, and their associates, based on credible intelligence inputs.

Massive search operations were also carried out for the second consecutive day across multiple areas of Police District Handwara in Kupwara.

A massive search and cordon operation is underway at dozens of places in Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua, Reasi, Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said.

On Saturday, scores of suspected persons were called for questioning amid a massive anti-terrorist operation in Doda district of Jammu.

The searches were intensified as intelligence reports suggest that terrorists operating in the higher reaches are looking for safe hideouts in the plains for the winter.

Police continued its efforts to strengthen the security grid and maintain peace and conducted massive cordon and search operations at multiple locations in Banihal and Gool areas in Ramban district, a police spokesperson said.

Houses of J&K-based terrorists’ kin, aides searched

The operations were carried out in a well-coordinated manner under the close supervision of Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta and were aimed at tracing out the suspicious activities of the relatives of the Jammu and Kashmir natives operating from Pakistan and verifying antecedents of suspected individuals, and tightening security around vulnerable areas, the spokesperson said.

During the operations, he said houses of relatives and known associates of active J-K-based terrorists operating from Pakistan and OGWs were put under search.

The police teams thoroughly inspected multiple premises to ensure no anti-national or unlawful activities were being carried out or supported, the spokesman said.

He said the drives were conducted by joint teams of the police, Army, CRPF, and SOG units along with duty magistrates covering various sensitive localities across the district.

The operations were carried out in an organised manner without causing any inconvenience to the general public, the spokesperson said.

He said such operations are a part of ongoing preventive and intelligence-based measures to ensure that peace and stability in the region remain undisturbed.

Police remain committed to neutralising any anti-national network and ensuring the safety of all citizens, the spokesperson said, requesting the public at large to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share any valuable information regarding suspicious movements or persons in their areas.

He assured that the identity of the informants would be kept confidential.

In Kishtwar, the spokesperson said the raids were conducted at multiple locations in the subdivisions of Kishtwar, Chatroo and Marwah.

He said security forces carried out raids at 25 houses across Doda, each belonging to families having at least one member presently camping in PoK.

During the searches, police teams seized several mobile phones and other materials to trace the evidence of any anti-national activities.