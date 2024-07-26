Raikot farmer hacked to death, two booked

A resident of village Phullanwal and his servant allegedly hacked a 55-year-old farmer to death with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday night. The accused escaped after the locals gathered on the spot. The Sadar Raikot police registered a first-information report (FIR) after a complaint by Jaspreet Singh, son of the victim Kamaljit Singh alias Billu of Basrava village in Raikot. A resident of village Phullanwal and his servant allegedly hacked a 55-year-old farmer to death with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday night. The accused escaped after the locals gathered on the spot. (HT File)

According to police, the key accused was forcing the victim to sell his land to him.

The accused were identified as Harjit Singh Sekhon of Phullanwal village and his servant Vikas Lal Yadav of Bihar. The accused are on the run.

Jaspreet Singh, a factory worker, said his father left the house on his bike for the fields on Thursday and when the latter did not return by nightfall, he went out to look for him.

Jaspreet added that when he reached the fields, he found the accused assaulting his father. He alleged that accused Harjit Singh held his father while Vikas Lal assaulted him with a sharp-edged weapon. As he raised an alarm, the accused fled while locals gathered at the spot. With the help of locals, he rushed his father to hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The complainant added that the accused was eyeing their land and was forcing his father to sell it to him. As his father refused, the accused nursed a rivalry.

Sub-inspector Narinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

He added that the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after arresting the accused.