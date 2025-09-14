Rail boost for Kashmir apples brings cheer to growers, traders

The rail connectivity to Kashmir has not only shored up the economy of the Valley but also ensured cost-effective and efficient transportation of famed apples from Kashmir to other parts of the country. Traders with their apples before the goods train chugged off to New Delhi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“On Saturday, an apple goods train with 10 wagons was operated from Anantnag Railway Station of the Kashmir valley to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi. The three wagons were unloaded at Jammu’s Bari Brahmana and seven wagons will be unloaded at Adarsh Nagar Delhi,” said senior divisional commercial manager, Uchit Singhal.

While emphasising on these achievements, Singhal said, “This initiative by the Railways for the traders and fruit growers will give a boost to the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. All the small, medium and large fruit producing traders of the Valley will get equal opportunities.”

He also informed that a JPP- RCS parcel van train successfully departed from Adarsh Nagar in Delhi to Budgam at 12.10 pm on Saturday carrying various types of materials such as textiles, clothing, courier goods, auto parts, decorative items and other merchandise.

“Jammu Division of Northern Railway is continuously operating parcel trains for apples from Kashmir to Delhi, which started on Thursday with two parcel van coaches,” he said.

The two parcel van coaches were sent to Jammu and to Adarsh Nagar Delhi. About 23 tonnes of goods were loaded in each parcel van coach.

“It was a historic achievement, as one parcel van coach reached Adarsh Nagar Delhi from Budgam railway station in less than 21 hours and the second parcel van coach reached Jammu in less than six hours,” said Singhal.

The official informed that the JPP -RCS parcel train service will depart from Budgam Railway Station to Adarsh Nagar Delhi on September 15 as well.

“It has eight parcel van coaches and the weight capacity per coach is 23 tonnes. The first consignment of this train has been fully booked by traders and fruit growers and the second consignment from Budgam to Adarsh Nagar Delhi on September 16 is also fully booked,” he said.

It may be stated here that the 250 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH 44) remained blocked at Udhampur due to a massive landslide in August. After nearly 15 days, the highway was partially restored.

“Though Mughal road has provided an alternate road connectivity to truckers and other commuters, train connectivity to Kashmir is a boon for the people because of the comfortable and economical travel. Traders and fruit growers are particularly happy over the introduction of parcel trains. Their produce are now reaching quickly and at cheaper fares to big fruit markets in Delhi and other parts of the country,” said Aftab Wani, an apple trader from Kashmir.