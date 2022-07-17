Rail track uprooted near Hisar thermal plant; SFJ takes responsibility

Miscreants on Saturday uprooted the railway line near the thermal power plant at Hisar’s Khedar village. This line is being used to carry coal to the plant. Later, the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organisation took the responsibility for the act by releasing a video. The accused also wrote ‘Khalistan zindabad’ in Punjabi on a wall near the railway line.

The six-day deadlock between the Hisar administration and Khedar residents was resolved on Wednesday evening after the officials agreed to the protesters’ demands. Residents of Khedar and adjoining villages have been protesting against the new guidelines issued by the ministry of power to stop giving free ash to farmers, which they have been getting for the last several years.

As per administrative officials, the thermal power plant authorities came to know about the incident before the SFJ released the video. The incident occurred in the morning hours of Saturday.

SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claimed in the video that the entire country will be thrown into darkness on Independence Day.

“The supply of coal to all the thermal plants will be disrupted. The Sikhs for Justice do not believe in violence and the Khalistan referendum will be started from January 2023,” Pannu added.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh said the accused had uprooted railway plates and pandrol clips, with an intention to damage the railway movement.

“Pannu had claimed that this was just a start to draw India towards darkness and every thermal plant will face darkness by the next year. We will force the government to leave Sikhs as they need freedom. At the end of the video, the Khalistan referendum voting Punjab on January 26, 2023, could be seen. In the video, one to two men can be seen uprooting the clips of the track and another writing ‘Khalistan zindabad’ in Punjabi on a wall,” the SP added.

The police have booked Pannu and other unknown persons under Sections 124-A (sedition), 336, 379, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the PDPP Act, Section 66F of the IT Act, Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA Act and Section 150 of the Railways Act.

