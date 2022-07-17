Rail track uprooted near Hisar thermal plant; SFJ takes responsibility
Miscreants on Saturday uprooted the railway line near the thermal power plant at Hisar’s Khedar village. This line is being used to carry coal to the plant. Later, the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) organisation took the responsibility for the act by releasing a video. The accused also wrote ‘Khalistan zindabad’ in Punjabi on a wall near the railway line.
The six-day deadlock between the Hisar administration and Khedar residents was resolved on Wednesday evening after the officials agreed to the protesters’ demands. Residents of Khedar and adjoining villages have been protesting against the new guidelines issued by the ministry of power to stop giving free ash to farmers, which they have been getting for the last several years.
As per administrative officials, the thermal power plant authorities came to know about the incident before the SFJ released the video. The incident occurred in the morning hours of Saturday.
SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu claimed in the video that the entire country will be thrown into darkness on Independence Day.
“The supply of coal to all the thermal plants will be disrupted. The Sikhs for Justice do not believe in violence and the Khalistan referendum will be started from January 2023,” Pannu added.
Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh said the accused had uprooted railway plates and pandrol clips, with an intention to damage the railway movement.
“Pannu had claimed that this was just a start to draw India towards darkness and every thermal plant will face darkness by the next year. We will force the government to leave Sikhs as they need freedom. At the end of the video, the Khalistan referendum voting Punjab on January 26, 2023, could be seen. In the video, one to two men can be seen uprooting the clips of the track and another writing ‘Khalistan zindabad’ in Punjabi on a wall,” the SP added.
The police have booked Pannu and other unknown persons under Sections 124-A (sedition), 336, 379, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the PDPP Act, Section 66F of the IT Act, Sections 10 and 13 of the UAPA Act and Section 150 of the Railways Act.
Bulk water to cost more in Haryana from August 1
Effecting an upward revision of tariff for bulk usage of surface water, the Haryana Water Resources Authority has ordered a 300% hike for drinking water, including the bulk supply to railways and the army. A cubic metre equals 1,000 litres of water. “Unless the retail water charges of the public health engineering department are increased, the common man won't get affected," said an official. A kilolitre has 1,000 litres.
Four booked in Chandigarh for duping 3 men on pretext of sending them abroad
Four travel consultants were booked for duping three men on the pretext of sending them abroad on Friday. In the first case, the victims, Manjit Kumar and Ravi of Jind, accused consultants Mandeep Singh and Pawan Kumar, who have an office in Sector 34, of duping them of ₹ 15.5 lakh on the pretext of sending them to Switzerland.
Chandigarh mayor lays foundation stone of vet hospital
City mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon laid the foundation stone of veterinary hospital at Gaushala, Raipur Kalan, on Saturday. The foundation stone was laid in the presence of municipal corporation commissioner Anindita Mitra, local area councillor Harjeet Singh and several other senior officers.
Bolero hits ambulance; driver, woman killed, 3 injured in Mahendragarh
An ambulance driver and a woman, who had given birth to a girl child a day earlier, died and three others received injuries after a Bolero hit an ambulance in Mahendragarh on Friday night, the police said. In his complaint to the police, Pawan Saini of Narnaul said his wife Rashmi was admitted to Rohtak's PGIMS, where she delivered a girl child on July 10.
Will apprise voters of govt’s scams, says Abhay Chautala
Indian National Lok Dal secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday said his party will apprise the people of the different scams that took place during the tenure of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Chautala was in Ambala to chair a party workers' meeting as part of his statewide outreach plan ahead of the party's founder and former deputy PM Chaudhary Devi Lal's birthday celebrations in Fatehabad on September 25.
