Rail traffic hit as bogie derails near Karnal

A coach of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train going towards New Delhi derailed between Nilokheri and Taroari railway stations on Tuesday near Karnal. Passengers wait near the train derailed between Nilokheri and Taroari railway stations on Tuesday near Karnal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

However, no major injury or casualty was reported in the incident that happened around 1 pm on 64454 (Kurukshetra-Delhi MEMU).

Railway officials said that eight wheels of the coach went off the track and due to the derailment, the rail traffic was impacted on one side between Delhi and Ambala section, where major trains were halted at nearest railway stations and several others were diverted at Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panipat and others to run via alternate routes.

Passengers said that as soon as it left from Nilokheri railway station, they heard an unusual sound.

They said that it was the field staff that alerted the loco pilot about this, and it stopped a few metres after the technical fault arose.

Gyanender, who was travelling to Panipat in the train, said that it was the fourth coach that derailed due to which the passengers got off the train and walked towards Taroari station.

ASI Sandeep, investigating officer from nearest police station said that a couple of passengers suffered minor wounds and were taken to nearest railway station, while railway officials reached to inspect the spot.

In a reply to queries sent to chief public relations officer (CPRO), the official said, “One trolley derailed in the incident and no injuries was reported to any passenger. A junior administrative grade (JAG)-level enquiry has been ordered to probe into the causes etc.”

A spokesperson of Delhi division said that the operations on the line resumed after obtaining track fitness.