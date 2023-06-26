Tightening the noose around the violators travelling without a ticket, railway authorities in Ludhiana caught as many as 21,295 violators and earned 1.6 crores from penalties in May. Railways collect ₹ 1.6 crore from ticketless travellers in Ludhiana (HT Photo)

There are around 100 ticket checkers deployed in the area under the Ludhiana railway station to carry out inspections at the station and in the trains, railway officials said.

They added that as many as 530 violators were nabbed at the station, while the remaining violators were nabbed by the teams during inspections of the trains. Railway officials said that Ludhiana has a footfall of around 80k to 1 lakh passengers. Fine collections from migrant passengers at the station are among the highest in the region.

Railway authorities added that a total of 11 trains have been shifted to the Dhandari Kalan railway station due to the ongoing construction for the redevelopment projects and ticket-checking squads have been deployed there.

New booking counters to be functional from today

Informing about the changes at the Ludhiana railway station, officials stated that two new booking counters which have been established near the new entry points at the Ludhiana railway station will be made functional from Monday and the existing counters will be closed. The new booking counters have been created near the railway mail service office and the government railway police station.

Currently, both the old entry/ exit gates of the railway station have been closed while two new entry-exit gates have been created. The offices of government officials including the station director, station superintendent, ticket checkers, and health officers will also be shifted to temporary offices towards the north end of the railway station.

