Railways to rescue of Kashmiri apple growers amid highway blockade

Indian Railways will operate two parcel vans to transport fruits from Kashmir Valley to Jammu and Delhi, officials said on Thursday. Workers loading apple boxes onto the first parcel train from Kashmir to Delhi, at Budgam railway station in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The move will bring relief to the horticulture sector in Kashmir Valley, which has suffered losses due to the prolonged closure of the National Highway 44, or the Srinagar-Jammu highway, due to torrential rains and floods in the Union Territory, they said.

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that with the Jammu-Srinagar railway line now being operational, a parcel train will be introduced to transport apples daily from Budgam station in Kashmir to Adarsh Nagar in Delhi.

Railway officials said, “Today, two parcel vans will depart from Budgam station: One bound for Delhi and the other for Jammu, both laden with the season’s finest Kashmiri apples.”

This marks the advent of a transformative era in Kashmir’s logistics, offering a faster and more reliable route for the Valley’s celebrated horticultural produce to reach national markets, the officials said.

“By reducing the dependence on vulnerable road routes, these direct rail services signify a bold new chapter for commerce in the region -- invigorating the horticulture sector and providing fresh impetus to the economy of Kashmir as a whole,” they added.

In an X post, Vaishnaw said, “Empowering Kashmir’s apple growers. With the Jammu-Srinagar line operational, the Kashmir Valley has better connectivity. Railways is introducing a daily time-tabled parcel train from Budgam in Kashmir Valley to Adarsh Nagar station in Delhi starting September 13, 2025.”

He said the loading of two parcel vans carrying apples from Budgam to Delhi will begin on Thursday.

The railway lines to Jammu and Kashmir were closed after torrential rains and floods in the region. With the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, trucks carrying apples were stranded, causing severe financial loss to the farmers in the Union Territory.

The UT government had requested the railway minister to start a parcel train to help the apple growers.

With the restoration of the railway services, chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to the railways minister. A post on his official X handle said, “The chief minister has expressed gratitude to railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for support, as train parcels have now reached Kashmir. The horticulture department is coordinating the transportation with the fruit growers.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the move will bring huge relief to apple growers. “The daily parcel-train from Budgam to New Delhi will bring huge relief to apple growers. My deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw,” Sinha said in a post on X.