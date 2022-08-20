Rain brings mercury down in Chandigarh, more on the way

After cloudy skies for most part of the day, variable amounts of rain was recorded in various parts of the city on Friday.

The rain brought the maximum temperature down from 34.5°C on Thursday to 33.5°C on Friday, but it was still 0.3 degree above normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 28.2°C to 27.2°C, four degrees above normal.

Chances of light to moderate rain will continue over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While northern parts of the city got rain around noon, southern parts received showers in the afternoon. While only 0.2 mm rain was recorded at IMD’s observatory in Sector 39, 9 mm rain was witnessed at the Chandigarh airport.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to variable cloud density, some areas got more rain than the others. Overall around 20-30 mm of rain was received in the city as per our estimates.”

Singh added that chances of rain will continue in the coming days on similar lines. Strong easterly winds are also blowing in the region that can bring in light to moderate rain.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 26°C.