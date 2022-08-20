Rain brings mercury down in Chandigarh, more on the way
The rain brought Chandigarh’s maximum temperature down from 34.5°C on Thursday to 33.5°C on Friday, but it was still 0.3 degree above normal
After cloudy skies for most part of the day, variable amounts of rain was recorded in various parts of the city on Friday.
The rain brought the maximum temperature down from 34.5°C on Thursday to 33.5°C on Friday, but it was still 0.3 degree above normal. The minimum temperature also dipped from 28.2°C to 27.2°C, four degrees above normal.
Chances of light to moderate rain will continue over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
While northern parts of the city got rain around noon, southern parts received showers in the afternoon. While only 0.2 mm rain was recorded at IMD’s observatory in Sector 39, 9 mm rain was witnessed at the Chandigarh airport.
Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Due to variable cloud density, some areas got more rain than the others. Overall around 20-30 mm of rain was received in the city as per our estimates.”
Singh added that chances of rain will continue in the coming days on similar lines. Strong easterly winds are also blowing in the region that can bring in light to moderate rain.
Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will stay around 26°C.
-
44-year-old biker killed in Chandimandir hit-and-run
A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run mishap after a speeding car hit The victim, a resident of Panchkula's bike in Chandimandir on Thursday night, Rakesh Kumar. The victim, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Panchkula, worked as a stenographer at the Industrial Training Institute, Sector 14, Panchkula. The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where he was declared brought dead.
-
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP office in Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Panchkula on Saturday afternoon to inaugurate BJP's new state-level office Panch Kamal in Sector 3. He will be accompanied by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde and party's Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar. The new office comprises offices of the state president, general secretaries and an auditorium.
-
Mohali | 37-year-old man gets 20-year jail for raping minor
A local court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in July 2020. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar held the accused, a resident of Phase 6, Kedar Singh, guilty under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
-
Ambala man ends life, wife, five others booked for abetment to suicide
Upset over his wife's infidelity, a 34-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday, police said. After the recovery of a two-page suicide note from a diary in his room, police booked his wife, her boyfriend and her four relatives, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for abetment to suicide. On her boyfriend's request, she would often leave for Meerut, sometimes for months. The deceased has left behind an 11-month-old daughter.
-
Four killed, 24 injured in collision between tractor & truck in Rajasthan's Pali
At least four people were killed and 24 injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Pali district on Friday night, police said. According to reports, the tractor was carrying pilgrims, who were returning from Jaisalmer's Ramdevra after visiting a temple of folk deity Bama Ramdev in that city. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who hails from Rajasthan, and prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident.
