Chandigarh: Heavy rain likely today; intensity to reduce from Wednesday

While chances of rain will continue in the coming week as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the likelihood of rain is likely to be higher on Monday and Tuesday but reduce from Wednesday onwards even as some showers of light rain are recorded towards the end of the week.

Overall, the monsoon has hit a lull, but the city has been getting rain due to its proximity to the Himalayas. There is a chance of heavy rain in the city on Monday as a yellow warning has been declared by the IMD.

Yellow alert is the second of the four-colour warnings used by the IMD. However, there is no warning in the city from Tuesday onwards.

The maximum temperature went down from 34.1°C on Saturday to 34°C on Sunday. The minimum temperature went up from 27.8°C on Saturday to 28.4°C on Sunday.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.

