Rain eludes Chandigarh; light showers expected over weekend, says IMD
While there was no rain in the city on Monday and India Meteorological Department (IMD) has ruled out the rain for the next three days, the temperature continued to stay on the higher side in the city on Monday.
It last rained in the city on September 1 and only 0.2 mm of rain was recorded. After that, sultry weather with higher than normal temperature and high humidity continued in the city. As per the IMD, chances of light rain in the city can start on Friday and there are further chances of rain over the weekend.
The maximum temperature went down from 36°C on Sunday to 35.6°C on Monday, 2.3°C above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 25.7°C on Sunday to 26.6°C on Monday, 3.6°C above normal.
In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.
Chandigarh: Man arrested for helping criminals get bail with fake surety bonds
Chandigarh: Man arrested for helping criminals get bail with fake surety bonds

It was found that Kuldeep Singh of Bukkan Patti Village of Moga district, Punjab had never appeared in court and his picture was also not there on the surety bonds. A fake Aadhaar number had also been given to Singh which didn't match with his real Aadhar number.
Mohali joyride disaster: Giant wheel crashed after hydraulic wire broke, say police
A day after the joyride crashed, it has come to light that the hydraulic wire of the ride broke which resulted in the crashing. There were 35 people on the ride when the incident happened. After the incident, the fair was declared closed on Monday. DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said during the initial probe, it has come to the fore that the ride crashed after the hydraulic wire broke down.
Mohali joyride disaster: Manager, staff booked; DC forms probe panel
A day after 10 persons were injured after a joyride (drop tower) came crashing down at a fair in Phase-8 of Mohali, the police have booked the manager, employees and bouncers under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, the police did not book the organiser of the fair, Sunny Singh. All the injured admitted at both civil hospitals in Phase-6 and Fortis have been discharged.
Under new benchmark, Delhi sees 4.6mm drop in annual rain
Met officials say the new LPA came into effect from June, and Delhi’s normal annual rainfall as per the revised LPA now stands at 774.4mm, compared to the 779mm earlier. These figures all pertain to rainfall Delhi receives at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered representational of Delhi’s weather, both in terms of temperature and rainfall.
Central Vista inauguration on Friday, traffic diversions between 6pm and 9pm
Senior traffic police officials said to ensure smooth movement of traffic in and around New Delhi district and ensure security of “VVIPs and invitees”, several arterial roads will be closed for general traffic for three hours between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday.
