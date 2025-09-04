Rain fury leaves 1 dead in Mohali, 6 students hurt in Panchkula

Incessant rains brought the tricity to a standstill, leading to the death of a man in a roof collapse in Mohali and injury to six schoolchildren in Panchkula after a tree collapsed on their car while they were headed to school. Sixty two-year-old Jasbir Singh was killed when the mud roof of his cattle shed collapsed due to heavy rain in Batoili village of Mohali.The accident occurred while he was tending to his livestock, trapping him and five animals under the debris. While family members and villagers managed to pull him out, he succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital. Tricity roads battered after the incessant rains that started last week. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The incident also resulted in the death of four buffaloes and a calf, with approximately 20 other animals injured. Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh and MLA Kuljit Randhawa visited the bereaved family to express condolences and assure them of compensation. This marks the second rain-related fatality in the Lalru circle within a week, following the death of a 65-year-old farmer who was swept away by a swollen river on August 29.

In Panchkula, six schoolchildren suffered minor injuries after a large tree fell on their car in Sector 4 on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred during a heavy downpour as the car, transporting children from three different families, was heading to school. Authorities confirmed the children’s injuries were minor and they are out of danger. The mishap occurred despite the DC, Monika Gupta, announcing at 7 am on Wednesday that all schools, colleges, and anganwadis in the district would be closed for the day.

The continuous downpour has severely impacted civic infrastructure across tricity. In Chandigarh, fallen trees caused traffic snarls and blockages at multiple locations, including the Sector 11/15 underpass and the Sector 46-47 dividing road. Major stretches, including PRB Golf Club Road and Dakshin Marg, were heavily waterlogged, making it difficult for commuters to navigate. The rains also caused road collapses, with a large hole forming on the route from the Golf Range to Punjab Raj Bhavan and a section of the road and cycle track sinking near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector-9. Responding to the situation, Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and municipal commissioner Amit Kumar conducted an on-ground inspection of key waterlogged zones to assess damage and expedite relief operations.

GMADA sets up flood headline

Mohali district experienced widespread flooding, with hutments submerged and crucial road links washed away. The Khudda Lahora–Nada road was severed after being washed away by the Patiala Ki Rao, cutting off connectivity between the two towns. Waist-high water entered homes in Kharar, Zirakpur, and Nayagaon. The GMADA has set up a 24x7 flood control room to assist residents with rain-related complaints, reachable at mobile number 6239885502. Mohalu DC Komal Mittal visited flood-prone areas, including Malakpur and Bhankharpur, and supervised repair work to avert a major crisis. She also assured residents of relief measures and the strengthening of weak embankments.

In Panchkula, DCP Srishti Gupta has issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, banning entry within a 20-meter radius of the Ghaggar, Kaushalya, Sirsa, and Tangri rivers and their tributaries. This follows reports of landslides and fallen trees in the Morni region, which have made travel difficult and dangerous.

Sukhna floodgates opened 9th time this year

The relentless rainfall led to the opening of Sukhna Lake’s floodgates for the ninth time this year—a historical first. Two of the three floodgates were opened on Wednesday morning after the water level crossed the danger mark of 1,163 feet, with the excess water being released into the Ghaggar river. The UT administration has placed itself on high alert, with officials deployed at the lake’s regulatory end 24/7 to monitor water levels. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh received a total of 84 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, with the continuous spell since Sunday being attributed to an active Western Disturbance interacting with the monsoon system. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain for September 4 and 5.

Educational institutes to remain closed

In light of the hazardous conditions, authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutions. All schools in Chandigarh were closed on Wednesday. All government and private colleges in Chandigarh have been declared closed until September 6. In Mohali, all educational institutions were already closed until Thursday. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta also announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and anganwadi centers in the district for Thursday, warning of legal action against any violation.