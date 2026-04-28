Rain, gusty winds to bring respite from heatwave in region: IMD

Haryana and Punjab reeled under hot weather conditions on Monday, with Faridabad recording a maximum temperature of 44.4°C.

People seen covering their head and face with cloth to protect themselves from heat wave on a hot summer day at a road near Police Line, in Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a western disturbance is likely to affect Himalayan Region this week and is likely to bring rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated places of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

As per the Met forecast for Punjab, light rain is likely at isolated places during this week with increased in intensity and distribution on April 29. In Haryana, the rain is likely on April 28 and 29 and the said spell is likely to be accompanied with thunderstorms on April 30, May 2 and 3. However, there will be no major change in maximum temperature till Monday and fall in temperature is expected by 3°C to 5°C thereafter. Similarly, the heatwave conditions are also likely to persist over isolated places of Haryana from Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} The highest maximum temperature in Haryana was recorded at 44.4°C at Bopani station in Faridabad on Monday, followed by 44.2°C in Rohtak, 43.5°C in Narnaul, 43.4°C in Hisar, 43.1°C in Jind and 43°C in Gurugram. The weathermen said that as compared to Sunday, there was a rise of 0.3°C in average maximum temperature, which is above normal by 3.3°C in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The highest maximum temperature in Haryana was recorded at 44.4°C at Bopani station in Faridabad on Monday, followed by 44.2°C in Rohtak, 43.5°C in Narnaul, 43.4°C in Hisar, 43.1°C in Jind and 43°C in Gurugram. The weathermen said that as compared to Sunday, there was a rise of 0.3°C in average maximum temperature, which is above normal by 3.3°C in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest place in the state with 43°C, according to the Met here. Amritsar recorded a high of 40°C, Ludhiana recorded 41°C while Patiala’s maximum settled at 42.1°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Punjab, Bathinda was the hottest place in the state with 43°C, according to the Met here. Amritsar recorded a high of 40°C, Ludhiana recorded 41°C while Patiala’s maximum settled at 42.1°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, also braved the heat as the maximum temperature settled at 40.2°C. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, also braved the heat as the maximum temperature settled at 40.2°C. {{/usCountry}}

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