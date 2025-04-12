Rain lashes parts of Himachal, more coming, says IMD

Rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla centre said, adding that a dip in the maximum temperatures across the state was likely in the coming days. According to the IMD, Gohar in Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall at 19 mm, followed by Pandokhar in the same district (14 mm). (Deepak Sansta/HT)

According to IMD’s Shimla centre, moderate rainfall was recorded at several locations in the state over the past 24 hours. The IMD has sounded a yellow alert for Saturday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places across Himachal.

For Friday, the IMD had issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms in four districts of the state. According to weather reports, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, Shimla and Hamirpur experienced thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by light to moderate rainfall.

According to the IMD, Gohar in Mandi district recorded the highest rainfall at 19 mm, followed by Pandokhar in the same district (14 mm). Other regions received light showers. Hailstorm activity was reported in Banjar (Kullu), Sundernagar (Mandi) and some areas of the Shimla district, IMD said.

While no significant change was seen in the maximum temperatures during the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures fell by two to three degrees in mid-hills and two to four degrees in high hills of the state.

IMD officials said light precipitation is likely at few places on Saturday in Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kinnaur and Kangra districts, and at isolated places in Solan and Sirmaur districts.

The IMD said the minimum temperatures are likely to fall by two to three degrees during the next 48 hours across the state. Maximum temperatures are expected to fall by four to five degrees over most parts of the state in the next 24 hours, IMD officials said, adding that thereafter, maximum temperatures are likely to gradually rise by three to four degrees over many parts of the state for three to four days.

Just a few days ago, Sundernagar, Bhuntar, and Dharamshala experienced heatwave conditions, which now seem to have eased due to the recent rainfall.

In Shimla, the temperature has fallen below 25 degrees Celsius due to hailstorms and rain over the past 24 hours, with an overall drop of four to five degrees reported in several areas.