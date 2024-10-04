Menu Explore
Rain pain: Veggie prices shoot up in Chandigarh

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Oct 04, 2024 09:52 AM IST

At present, tomatoes are being sold for ₹70 per kg at the city’s apni mandis, marking a significant increase from last month’s ₹50

The adverse weather conditions have impacted the supply of vegetables in Chandigarh from other states, resulting in steep rise in prices of many greens, including kitchen staples--onion and tomatoes.

The onions, which on September 3 were priced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55 per kg, are now being sold at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 per kg. (HT Photo)
The onions, which on September 3 were priced 55 per kg, are now being sold at 60 per kg. (HT Photo)

At present, tomatoes are being sold for 70 per kg at the city’s apni mandis, marking a significant increase from last month’s 50. They are priced at 80 per kg at retail shops.

The onions, which on September 3 were priced 55 per kg, are now being sold at 60 per kg.

The increase in price of onion is being attributed to shortage in supply of kharif onions from Maharashtra, country’s top grower, due to the monsoon.

“Earlier, the government had banned international onion export, but now the ban has been lifted, resulting in increased prices in almost every state. Since onions are not produced locally, we are totally dependent on supply from Maharashtra,” said Komal Sharma, in-charge of apni mandi for Punjab Mandi Board.

Tomato production was hit in Punjab due to monsoon. As a result, Chandigarh started sourcing tomatoes from Himachal and Bangalore.

However, due to erratic supply from hills, along with increased transportation and logistics costs, tomatoes are currently being sold for 70 per kg. Not only the staples, the supply of other vegetables is also erratic resulting in spiked prices.

Cauliflower is being sold at 100 per kg, capsicum at 120 per kg, coriander leaves at 250 per kg, peas at 200 per kg, bell peppers at 180 per kg and lemons at 160 per kg. Also, green chillis cost 100 per kg, spinach is priced at 70 per kg and brinjals cost 50 per kg.

Meanwhile, prices of home-grown vegetables like potatoes and bottle gourd are comparatively lesser--potatoes at 35 per kg and 60 per kg at apni mandis.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
