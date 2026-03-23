Rain, snowfall likely in Himachal on Monday, yellow alert in 4 districts: IMD

The India meteorological department (IMD) office in Shimla has forecast light rain and snowfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. A vehicle parked at a snow-covered area near the North Portal of Atal Tunnel, Lahaul and Spiti, on Sunday. (PTI)

The weather office has also issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts on Monday and again on Thursday.

Weather conditions remained largely dry across most parts of the state on Sunday. According to the IMD, light rain or snowfall is likely at a few places on Monday, followed by light precipitation at isolated locations on March 24 and 25. On March 26, light rain or snowfall is expected at a few places in the state. A fresh, feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from March 26.

During the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures rose by 2–5°C at a few stations, while no significant change was recorded at other few stations. Minimum temperatures remained normal or near normal at some stations, and were 2–3°C below normal at a few places.

Moreover, an ‘appreciable rise’ was also observed in maximum temperatures in the state during the last 24 hours. On Sunday, the average maximum temperatures in Himachal were normal with Una being the hottest at 30.2 degrees Celsius.

Mercury to rise

The minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by about 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during next 4-5 days and maximum temperatures likely to rise gradually by 2-5 degrees over many parts of the state during next 4-5 days.