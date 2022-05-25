Rainfall brings down mercury in Ludhiana
A day after receiving 17.6mm rainfall, the city recorded 10.2mm rainfall on Tuesday.
As per the meteorological department, the city usually records an average rainfall of 23.3mm in May, whereas, in the past two days the city has witnessed 27.8mm rainfall.
According to PK Kingra, head, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C, while the minimum temperature was 20.2°C.
However, the temperature will gradually rise from May 25 as meteorologists forecast clear sky. The temperature is expected to again cross 40°C by May 27.
-
39 killed in storm-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow As many as 39 people were killed and three injured due to high intensity storm, lightning and drowning in various districts of the state on Monday, according to a state government press release. It said three animals were also injured. According to the information received from the revenue department, one person each was killed in Aligarh, Shahjahanpur and Banda and two in Lakhimpur Kheri due to lightning.
-
Ground breaking ceremony on June 3: Chief secy conducts spot inspection of IGP
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra directed the officials concerned to make all the arrangements to ensure that guests do not face any inconvenience. Divisional commissioner Ranjan Kumar, additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi, DGP DS Chauhan, additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehagal, Industrial and infrastructure development commissioner Arvind Kumar, police commissioner DK Thakur and district magistrate Abhishek Prakash were among other officials who accompanied the CS.
-
Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti univ offers multiple language options to students
In order to promote foreign languages apart from offering courses in the traditional languages, the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University has now given options to students to choose any subject at the elementary level ranging from English, French, German, Japanese and other foreign languages including 'Introduction to History and Culture of Languages' along with other Indian languages.
-
Rajya Sabha polls: Uddhav Thackeray’s move puts candidature of Shivaji’s descendant in jeopardy
Shiv Sena's announcement on Tuesday to field party's Kolhapur district president Sanjay Pawar as the second candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections has ruined the chances of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who has announced to contest as an independent. Elections to the six seats of the Rajya Sabha will be held on June 10. Sena has decided to renominate Sena's Sanjay Raut. The required number of votes to win is 42.
-
BJP, SP keep cards close to chest as nominations for RS elections begin
LUCKNOW: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the main opposition Samajwadi Party kept up the suspense, even as nominations to the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections to fill up vacancies from Uttar Pradesh began on Tuesday. The six-year tenure of 11 RS members from UP would end on July 4 and as part of practice, elections to fill up these vacancies have been announced before that.
