Rainfall brings down mercury in Ludhiana

A day after receiving 17.6mm rainfall, the city recorded 10.2mm rainfall on Tuesday.

As per the meteorological department, the city usually records an average rainfall of 23.3mm in May, whereas, in the past two days the city has witnessed 27.8mm rainfall.

According to PK Kingra, head, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C, while the minimum temperature was 20.2°C.

However, the temperature will gradually rise from May 25 as meteorologists forecast clear sky. The temperature is expected to again cross 40°C by May 27.