Rainfall ends 80-day dry spell in city, brings down mercury

While the city had received negligible (0.8mm) rainfall in March, it recorded no precipitation in April. The showers and winds, blowing at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, brought down the city's maximum temperature, which was recorded at 41.2°C on Sunday, to 30.5°C.
Published on May 24, 2022 02:03 AM IST
ByMohit Khanna, Ludhiana

Bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, rainfall accompanied by gusty winds broke an 80-day long dry spell on Monday.

While the city had received negligible (0.8mm) rainfall in March, it recorded no precipitation in April. The showers and winds, blowing at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, brought down the city’s maximum temperature, which was recorded at 41.2°C on Sunday, to 30.5°C. While the maximum temperature dropped by 10.7 degrees, the minimum temperature dropped around eight notches, settling at 18.4°C.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) department of climate change and agricultural meteorology head Pavneet Kaur Kingra said the city received 17.6 mm rainfall on Monday. The city usually records an average rainfall of 23.3mm in May. “Strong gales are expected to blow through the city on Tuesday, accompanied by rain and dust storms.”

Midnight thunderstorm

While strong winds announced the arrival of a thunderstorm at midnight, the downpour started at around 1am. While the rainfall brought respite from the heat, it was accompanied by power disruption in several areas.

“The high-velocity winds uprooted a few trees. However, there were no reports of lightning strikes,” said Kirpal Singh, who is in-charge of the horticulture wing of the municipal corporation (MC).

A eucalyptus tree fell in Sham Nagar at night, blocking the road leading to the bus stand. No injuries or damages were reported. Rain also brought waterlogging woes for commuters as water accumulated on the newly built underpass connecting Model Town Extension to Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar and on the underpass near the Verka Milk Plant.

Orange alert issued

In the meantime, the department has issued an orange alert predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in the region. Farmers have been advised to suspend farming activities and residents have been advised to avoid travelling as high-velocity winds may bring down trees.

On Sunday too, PAU experts had advised farmers, who are preparing for direct seeding of rice, to put sowing on hold for a couple of days to avoid crop damage after the PAU had predicted rainfall on May 23 and 24.

Residents rejoice

Residents were seen make the most of the weather conditions. While children were spotted playing in puddles and parks across the city, residents thronged the markets. Swati Kapoor, a resident of Civil Lines, said, “With the temperature in the city hovering at around 40°C for the last couple of months, we had not been sending our children to play outside. Thankfully, the temperature has come down, allowing kids to play outdoors.”

The elderly, who had also been cooped indoors in the sultry heat, also heaved a sigh of relief. Tilak Rani, 70, said, “The scorching heat had made it impossible for us to step out of the house. Now, that the sky is overcast we can finally enjoy long walks.”

Tuesday, May 24, 2022
