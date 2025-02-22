Rains, hailstorm ‘damage’ to crops worries Haryana farmers

Farmers are claiming damage to their wheat, sunflower, barley and mustard crops due to rain and hailstorms that lashed many parts of the state in the last 48 hours with Jind being the worst hit. According to Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) evening bulletin, Jind received maximum rainfall of 34.7 mm, followed by 4.5 mm in Panipat and 3 mm in Rohtak in the last 24 hours. (Representational image)

However, the agriculture department is in the process of assessing the crop damage and will soon submit a report on the quantum of damage. Babu Lal, deputy director of agriculture (DDA), Kaithal said that a hailstorm was reported in Kalayat and Siwan areas of the district and several teams are on the field visit that will submit a report on the likely damage.

A Kaithal farmer Sham Sundar said that his wheat field has been waterlogged. Similarly, Birbal from Karnal said that most of the wheat crop has flattened due to rain and strong winds.

Jind’s Ramesh Kumar said that they were expecting a bumper crop of wheat and mustard but their plans were destroyed by recent rainfall and hailstorm. “The government should immediately conduct a special ‘girdawari’ and compensate the farmers at ₹50,000 per acre,” he added.

Praveen Kumar, a farmer from Fatehabad said the hailstorm has damaged the mustard crops badly in villages of Tohana area.

“The mustard crop was expected to be ready for ripening in the mid of March and the hailstorm has spoiled our hard work. The wheat crop has less loss as compared to mustard,” he added.

According to Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) evening bulletin, Jind received maximum rainfall of 34.7 mm, followed by 4.5 mm in Panipat and 3 mm in Rohtak in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, the IMD recorded 10.6 mm of rain in Karnal, followed by 8.5 mm in Gurgaon and 4.6 mm in Narnaul.

Meanwhile, ML Khichar, professor, agricultural meteorology at CCS Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, said that the weather in Haryana is likely to remain generally variable, but dry till February 26.

“During this period, north and north-westerly winds will blow at light to moderate speed till Monday, due to which there is a possibility of a slight drop in night temperature. But during the next two days, due to the partial effect of the western disturbance, there is a possibility of a change in winds at intervals. There is a possibility of partly cloudy weather at some places in the state, due to which there is also chances of a slight drop in day temperature,” he added.

With inputs from HTC Rohak