Rainy, cool October on the cards in Chandigarh: IMD

After recording the coolest September in six years, the city is likely to experience above average rain in October that will continue to keep days cool, as per the long range forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The average rain for Chandigarh in October, as per IMD data, is 22.2 mm. (HT Photo)

The model is prepared by using probability forecasting for the whole month. Interestingly, the whole region of Punjab and Haryana is likely to receive below normal rain, except for Chandigarh and some of its adjoining districts. The average rain for Chandigarh in October, as per IMD data, is 22.2 mm.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “Some rain activity is expected in the hilly reaches of Himachal Pradesh even after the monsoon system ends. Due to this, Chandigarh might receive more rain, but it won’t be much and is unlikely to be anywhere near September.”

While monsoon withdrawal has been declared in parts of Punjab and Haryana, it has yet to be announced in Chandigarh for the same reason, as monsoon activity continues in the hills. However, monsoon was likely to retreat from Chandigarh as well within the next two to three days.

As rain continues in October, as per the long-range forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to remain below normal, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain above normal.

Paul said with higher rain, this can be expected as rain during the day lowered the maximum temperature, while cloudy cover at night trapped heat emitted from the earth’s surface, raising the minimum temperature.

Winter still far ahead

While the temperatures are expected to stay largely cool in October, the advent of winter is still far. Paul added that the El Niño system was becoming active currently and it was the La Niña current that sped up advent of winter. However, Paul said, this can change in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose slightly from 33.3°C on Monday to 33.8°C on Tuesday, 1.2 degree above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 23.2°C to 23.6°C, 1.5 degree above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will hover between 34°C and 35°C, and the minimum temperature between 24°C and 25°C.