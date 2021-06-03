Raj Kumar to hold PU V-C charge for 3 more years

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has been given a tenure extension for a period of three years from July 23 by the Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor of the varsity.

He was appointed as the 13th vice-chancellor of PU in 2018, replacing former V-C Arun Kumar Grover.

Meanwhile, the varsity in its official communiqué on Wednesday said that many first-time initiatives were taken during his tenure which include the integration of seven innovation verticals — SAIF/CIL Lab, CIIPP, Design Innovation Centre, Skill Development, Bio-Nest Incubator, Institute Innovation Council and DST Centre for Policy Research — for their efficient and coordinated working.

Raj Kumar said, “Despite all the challenges, we were able to achieve much in academics and sports. This extension will give me another opportunity to complete academic works initiated by me in my first term as V-C. I will take all necessary initiatives to help the university scale greater heights.”

The varsity is currently functioning without a senate, which is its governing body, as its elections were not held since August last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Over the issue of senate election, the members of Goyal group had been at loggerheads with Raj Kumar ever since the polls were postponed for the first time last year.

During Kumar’s tenure, PU won the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for all-round performance in sports among Indian Universities in 2019 and 2020. PU also got the first position in the first Khelo India University Games organised by the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports during February-March 2020.