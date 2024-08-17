Rajiv Sharma appointed as Chandigarh Congress’s chief spokesperson

Chandigarh Congress Committee president HS Lucky appointed Rajiv Sharma, an elected delegate of the Pradesh Congress Committee, as the chief spokesperson of the party with immediate effect. Besides Sharma, who had already been working as a spokesperson since October 2021, four leaders — Dilawar Singh, Ajay Joshi, Krishan Lal and Ramesh Kumar Gupta — have been nominated as party spokespersons. The Chandigarh Congress also announced its panel to represent the party on TV and audio-visual media. (HT Photo)

The reshuffle in the media panel was necessitated after Satish Kainth and Naseeb Jakhar were removed as party spokespersons. The Chandigarh Congress also announced its panel to represent the party on TV and audio-visual media. Besides the spokespersons, Chandigarh Congress general secretary Zahid Parvez Khan and Youth Congress general secretary Karanveer Singh have been nominated to appear on behalf of the party on the audio-visual media panel.