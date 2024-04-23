Rajnath Singh lauds ‘iron-clad’ will of troops in Siachen

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, visited Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, and carried out a first-hand assessment of the security situation while also interacting with soldiers deployed at the post. Union defence Rajnath Singh interacting with defence personnel during his visit to Siachen. (HT Photo)

Post the aerial reconnaissance, the defence minister landed at a forward post at an altitude of 15,100 ft, and was given a detailed brief on the operational readiness in the Siachen Glacier and the prevalent security situation. He also discussed the aspects associated with the operational challenges with the commanders on ground.

Addressing the soldiers, Rajnath Singh lauded them for walking on the virtuous path of protecting the motherland with valour and determination in extreme conditions.

“We are leading a peaceful life as we have an assurance that our brave soldiers stand steadfast at the borders. In the times to come, when the history of national security is written, the acts of bravery and iron-clad will of our soldiers in the icy cold glacier will be remembered with pride. It will forever be an inspiration for future generations,” he said, adding that the nation will remain indebted to the armed forces.

Singh described Siachen as a symbol of India’s sovereignty and determination.

‘Capital of courage, grit and determination’

The defence minister said just as Delhi was India’s national capital, Mumbai the financial capital and Bengaluru is the technology capital; Siachen is the capital of courage, grit and determination.

The nation recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the success of Operation Meghdoot.

Singh termed the operation, which was launched by the Indian Army in Siachen on April 13, 1984, as a golden chapter of the country’s military history.

“The success of Operation Meghdoot is a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.

On the occasion, he also laid a wreath at the Siachen War Memorial, as a mark of solemn tribute to the bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in service of the Motherland.

It may be recalled that Singh visited Leh on March 24, 2024 and celebrated Holi with the troops. He was scheduled to visit Siachen, but it was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

From Leh, the defence minister had spoken with the soldiers posted in Siachen over phone and told them that he will soon visit the world’s highest battlefield and interact with them.

Singh was accompanied by chief of the army staff General Manoj Pande; Northern Command chief Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar; and General Officer Commanding, 14 Corps Lieutenant General Rashim Bali.