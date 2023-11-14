close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajoana defers hunger strike

Rajoana defers hunger strike

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Nov 14, 2023 09:11 PM IST

Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, has deferred his hunger strike by 20 days which was announced to the press for withdrawing the mercy plea filed with the President.

In a letter to the Akal Takht jathedar, Rajoana said that he didn’t want to go ahead with his hunger strike, but he would be compelled to change his decision if the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) failed to withdraw the plea. The letter, written by Rajoana, was shared with the media by his sister Kamaldeep Kaur, who met him in Patiala central jail, today.

