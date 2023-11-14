Rajoana defers hunger strike

Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, has deferred his hunger strike by 20 days which was announced to the press for withdrawing the mercy plea filed with the President. Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995, has deferred his hunger strike by 20 days which was announced to the press for withdrawing the mercy plea filed with the President. (HT File Photo)

In a letter to the Akal Takht jathedar, Rajoana said that he didn’t want to go ahead with his hunger strike, but he would be compelled to change his decision if the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) failed to withdraw the plea. The letter, written by Rajoana, was shared with the media by his sister Kamaldeep Kaur, who met him in Patiala central jail, today.

