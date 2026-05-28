Rajouri anti-terror operation enters Day 5

Security forces with army leading the anti-terror operations continue to scan the jungles of Dori Mal in Gambhir Mughlan area of Rajouri on Day five on Wednesday to eliminate three to four terrorists of Pakistani origin with whom it had a brief face off on Saturday morning around 11.30 am. Security personnel stand guard during an ongoing anti-terror operation, in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday. (PTI)

“A massive search operation is underway in the dense Gambhir Mughlan forests of Rajouri’s border belt. Army’s elite special forces’ commandos, drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs have been deployed to trace and eliminate the terrorists, who are hiding in the deep jungles, said a senior police officer.

“The terrain is covered by thick foliage. The army, on Tuesday, had targeted at least three suspected hideouts inside the jungle with RPG fire. The troops are moving cautiously as Pakistani terrorists plant camouflaged IEDs inside the forest,” he added

Troops from the Army’s Romeo Force, along with the CRPF, Special Operations Group and Jammu and Kashmir Police, have thrown a multi-layered cordon around the jungles of Dori Mal.

“Camera fitted drones besides helicopters are also being used to locate the terrorists but success so far has eluded the security forces,” said the officer.

Since Saturday’s brief exchange of fire, there has been no fresh exchange between the security forces and the terrorists.

An encounter had broken out between terrorists and security forces in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghla belt on Saturday after a joint team launched Operation Sheruwali following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Singhpora-Chatroo area.