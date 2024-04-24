 Rajouri attack: J&K Police announce ₹10 lakh reward for terrorist Abu Hamza - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rajouri attack: J&K Police announce 10 lakh reward for terrorist Abu Hamza

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria
Apr 24, 2024 03:23 PM IST

Police say whosoever provides any information leading to the arrest of Abu Hamza shall be rewarded ₹10 lakh. The identity of the informer will be kept secret. So far, 67 suspects have been detained for questioning.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said they had achieved a major breakthrough in the killing of a government employee in a terror attack at Kunda Tope near Shahadara Sharief in Rajouri district on April 22.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday announced a reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh for information leading to terrorist Abu Hamza’s arrest. (Police handout)
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday announced a reward of 10 lakh for information leading to terrorist Abu Hamza’s arrest. (Police handout)

“Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists had barged into the house of a Territorial Army official at Kunda Tope village, 2km from the Shahadara Sharief shrine at 8.55 pm on April 22,” additional director general of police Anand Jain said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Mohammad Razaq, the brother of TA’s Lance Havaldar Tahir Khursheed, was shot dead by the terrorists after the official gave them a slip.

A criminal case under Sections 302, 120-B, 121A, 122 and 458 of the IPC; 7/27 of the IAA and 13,15,16 of the UAPA has been registered at Thanamandi police station.

“The search to track down those involved in this terror act has been intensified. We have evidence to show that one of the two terrorists involved in committing this act is a foreign mercenary, Abu Hamza,” the ADGP said.

Police along with security forces deployed in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch are working in synergy to neutralise this group and dismantle its support ecosystem, he said.

Jain said a reward of 10 lakh has been announced for information leading Hamza’s arrest.

According to the police dossier, Hamza is aged around 30 or 32 years, has a fair complexion with a height of 5 feet 7 inches. “Medium built Hamza has small hair (trimmed haircut) and was wearing a Pathani suit, he wrapped himself in a brown shawl and carried an orange bag,” it said.

“He is involved in numerous terrorist activities, including attacks, radicalisation, recruitment, terrorist financing, etc,” it said.

The police dossier said, “Whosoever provides any information leading to the arrest of Abu Hamza shall be rewarded 10 lakh. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.”

The informers can contact on email IDs which are: dporajouri@police.gov.in pcrrajouri@gmail.com or on phone number 919541900726

Sor far, 67 suspected persons have been detained for questioning since this incident.

Two decades ago, Razaq’s father Mohammad Akbar, was also killed by the terrorists who had slit his throat. Akbar was an employee of the social welfare department. Following his killing, Razaq was given compassionate appointment in the department in place of his father.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rajouri attack: J&K Police announce 10 lakh reward for terrorist Abu Hamza
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On