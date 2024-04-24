Rajouri attack: J&K Police announce 10 lakh reward for terrorist Abu Hamza

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said they had achieved a major breakthrough in the killing of a government employee in a terror attack at Kunda Tope near Shahadara Sharief in Rajouri district on April 22. The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday announced a reward of ₹ 10 lakh for information leading to terrorist Abu Hamza’s arrest. (Police handout)

“Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists had barged into the house of a Territorial Army official at Kunda Tope village, 2km from the Shahadara Sharief shrine at 8.55 pm on April 22,” additional director general of police Anand Jain said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Mohammad Razaq, the brother of TA’s Lance Havaldar Tahir Khursheed, was shot dead by the terrorists after the official gave them a slip.

A criminal case under Sections 302, 120-B, 121A, 122 and 458 of the IPC; 7/27 of the IAA and 13,15,16 of the UAPA has been registered at Thanamandi police station.

“The search to track down those involved in this terror act has been intensified. We have evidence to show that one of the two terrorists involved in committing this act is a foreign mercenary, Abu Hamza,” the ADGP said.

Police along with security forces deployed in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch are working in synergy to neutralise this group and dismantle its support ecosystem, he said.

Jain said a reward of ₹10 lakh has been announced for information leading Hamza’s arrest.

According to the police dossier, Hamza is aged around 30 or 32 years, has a fair complexion with a height of 5 feet 7 inches. “Medium built Hamza has small hair (trimmed haircut) and was wearing a Pathani suit, he wrapped himself in a brown shawl and carried an orange bag,” it said.

“He is involved in numerous terrorist activities, including attacks, radicalisation, recruitment, terrorist financing, etc,” it said.

The police dossier said, “Whosoever provides any information leading to the arrest of Abu Hamza shall be rewarded ₹10 lakh. The identity of the informer will be kept secret.”

The informers can contact on email IDs which are: dporajouri@police.gov.in pcrrajouri@gmail.com or on phone number 919541900726

Sor far, 67 suspected persons have been detained for questioning since this incident.

Two decades ago, Razaq’s father Mohammad Akbar, was also killed by the terrorists who had slit his throat. Akbar was an employee of the social welfare department. Following his killing, Razaq was given compassionate appointment in the department in place of his father.