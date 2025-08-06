Rajpura thermal plant named best in country for low emission

Rajpura thermal power plant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro and comprises two supercritical units of 700 MW each, commissioned in 2014
The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a research and advocacy organisation, has named Nabha Power Limited’s (NPL) Rajpura facility as India’s best-performing supercritical coal-based thermal power plant in terms of emission intensity. This recognition is in the below 800 MW capacity unit category.
Rajpura thermal power plant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro and comprises two supercritical units of 700 MW each, commissioned in 2014. The acknowledgement comes as part of CSE’s recently released report, titled “Decarbonizing the Coal-based Thermal Power Sector in India: A Roadmap”.
The report evaluated emission intensity across all coal-based thermal power plants in the country, placing Rajpura TPP among the top performers.
According to the report, Rajpura plant achieved an emission factor of 0.84 tonne/MWh, better than the national average of 0.97 tonne/MWh. Additionally, the plant recorded an auxiliary power consumption rate of just 4.62%, the lowest in the sector. Auxiliary power consumption refers to the electricity used internally by the plant to operate essential systems — a lower rate indicates higher operational efficiency.
“Rajpura TPP’s benchmark nudges other coal-based plants to adopt operational and modernisation measures to improve emission performance,” said Parth Kumar, programme manager at CSE.
NPL chief executive SK Narang said, “This is a proud moment for us. It validates our focus on operational efficiency, environmental responsibility and adoption of best-in-class technologies. We remain committed to sustainable power generation.”