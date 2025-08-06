Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Rajpura thermal plant named best in country for low emission

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 10:22 am IST

Rajpura thermal power plant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro and comprises two supercritical units of 700 MW each, commissioned in 2014

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), a research and advocacy organisation, has named Nabha Power Limited’s (NPL) Rajpura facility as India’s best-performing supercritical coal-based thermal power plant in terms of emission intensity. This recognition is in the below 800 MW capacity unit category.

According to the report, Rajpura plant achieved an emission factor of 0.84 tonne/MWh, better than the national average of 0.97 tonne/MWh. (HT)
Rajpura thermal power plant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro and comprises two supercritical units of 700 MW each, commissioned in 2014. The acknowledgement comes as part of CSE’s recently released report, titled “Decarbonizing the Coal-based Thermal Power Sector in India: A Roadmap”.

The report evaluated emission intensity across all coal-based thermal power plants in the country, placing Rajpura TPP among the top performers.

According to the report, Rajpura plant achieved an emission factor of 0.84 tonne/MWh, better than the national average of 0.97 tonne/MWh. Additionally, the plant recorded an auxiliary power consumption rate of just 4.62%, the lowest in the sector. Auxiliary power consumption refers to the electricity used internally by the plant to operate essential systems — a lower rate indicates higher operational efficiency.

“Rajpura TPP’s benchmark nudges other coal-based plants to adopt operational and modernisation measures to improve emission performance,” said Parth Kumar, programme manager at CSE.

NPL chief executive SK Narang said, “This is a proud moment for us. It validates our focus on operational efficiency, environmental responsibility and adoption of best-in-class technologies. We remain committed to sustainable power generation.”

