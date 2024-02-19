 Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney seeks action against hatemongers - Hindustan Times
Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney seeks action against hatemongers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 19, 2024 09:44 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Monday expressed his anguish and deep concern over numerous social media accounts engaging in hate speech and propagating communal discord against the Sikh community. In a letter to Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, Sahney demanded that such accounts should be blocked immediately by the central government exercising the emergency powers under IT Rules 2021 and FIRs should be lodged against the hatemongers. Sahney enclosed screenshots of hateful remarks of various social media accounts. “Some of these remarks are derogatory, and they are spreading communal tension,” he said in a statement.

Follow Us On