Raman Arora, Kiki Dhillon appear before ED in separate money laundering probes

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora and Congress’ former legislator Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with two separate money laundering probes on Thursday. Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora is facing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act linked to two corruption and extortions cases. (HT)

Arora has been facing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act linked to two corruption and extortions cases, while Dhillon is under scanner in a 2023 disproportionate assets case.

Both Arora and Dhillon were earlier summoned by the federal agency on June 2 and 3, respectively, when Arora was quizzed for nearly seven hours, while Dhillon was questioned for over nine hours.

The ED said both were asked to submit certain documents related to their cases during their previous hearings.

“They have submitted additional documents related to assets of their family members, financial transactions and bank details, and other details of their moveable and immovable property details. The documents will be scrutinised and, if required, they will be summoned again in coming days,” the ED said.

After coming out of ED office on Thursday, Dhillon said the agency had asked for some documents, which had been submitted. “The Vigilance Bureau matter related to the disproportionate asset case is already sub-judice. I have full faith in the Indian judiciary system,” he said.

MLA arrested in May last year

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) had arrested MLA Raman Arora on May 23 last year in a Prevention of Corruption Act case involving former assistant town planner (ATP) of the Jalandhar municipal corporation, Sukhdev Vashisht, who was allegedly caught demanding a ₹30,000 bribe. He was granted bail by a Jalandhar court in September.

According to the VB FIR, Arora allegedly used Vashisht to issue bogus notices and extort money from targeted traders, businessmen and commercial property owners.

The VB has already submitted a 900-page chargesheet against Arora, in which it accused him of misusing his political influence to extort money from traders and commercial property owners.

According to the chargesheet, Arora, in connivance with ATP Vashisht, allegedly issued building violation notices to commercial and residential projects, which were later resolved after exchange of bribes, with builders reportedly directed to meet Arora to settle the issues.

During a raid at Arora’s residence on May 23 last year, the VB seized ₹6 lakh in cash, 1.2 kg of gold ornaments and several incriminating documents, alongside recovering 75 to 80 violation notices allegedly issued as part of the extortion racket.

The MLA is also facing another case registered at the Rama Mandi police station under Sections 308 (2), 308 (6) (extortion by threatening false accusations of serious crimes) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS for allegedly threatening a parking contractor.

Dhillon facing probe in 2023 case

Dhillon, who is currently out on bail, was arrested by VB in May 2023.

In July 2023, VB filed a comprehensive 1,158-page chargesheet in a Faridkot court, revealing that while Dhillon’s declared income for the five-year period was ₹3.18 crore, his actual expenditure skyrocketed to ₹10.72 crore — leaving an unexplained gap of ₹7.53 crore.

The bureau’s investigation accused Dhillon of accumulating wealth far exceeding his known sources of income during his assembly tenure from 2017 to 2022. The chargesheet also details irregular investments and alleged benami properties.