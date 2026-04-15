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Ramban incident: Won’t allow jungle raj in J&K, says Omar; urges LG to take stern action

Chased and beaten up by four men, allegedly cow vigilantes, the victim, Tanveer Ahmed Chopan, 25, of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral tehsil, who was ferrying cattle in his pickup had jumped into a rivulet (Bisleri nullah) in Makerkoot on Sunday and is missing since then

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:36 am IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
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Condemning the Ramban incident, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Tuesday urged the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (LG) to take stern action against the alleged cow vigilantes involved.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

Calling the Ramban incident “unacceptable”, the CM said that he won’t allow jungle raj in the Union Territory.

Chased and beaten up by four men, allegedly cow vigilantes, the victim, Tanveer Ahmed Chopan, 25, of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral tehsil, who was ferrying cattle in his pickup had jumped into a rivulet (Bisleri nullah) in Makerkoot on Sunday. The incident took place on Sunday around 1.30 pm and he remains missing since then. A special investigation team was formed on Monday to probe the incident and four people were arrested, and a case was registered.

“First of all, this is totally unacceptable….they took law into their hands. Who gave them the permission to take law into their hands? They indulged in ‘Goondagardi’ here. Tell me, where it has been stated that whosoever is transporting cattle is doing illegal activities,” Omar told the media in Bijbehara.

Search ops enter Day 3

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Doda Kishtwar Ramban range, Sargun Shakula, said that searches were on to trace the missing youth. “Teams of NDRF, SDRF, local volunteers besides policemen, are continuing with the searches but the missing youth hasn’t been traced yet,” she said.

With inputs from HTC Srinagar

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ramban incident: Won’t allow jungle raj in J&K, says Omar; urges LG to take stern action
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ramban incident: Won’t allow jungle raj in J&K, says Omar; urges LG to take stern action
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