Ramban incident: Won’t allow jungle raj in J&K, says Omar; urges LG to take stern action

Condemning the Ramban incident, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah on Tuesday urged the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (LG) to take stern action against the alleged cow vigilantes involved.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Calling the Ramban incident “unacceptable”, the CM said that he won’t allow jungle raj in the Union Territory.

Chased and beaten up by four men, allegedly cow vigilantes, the victim, Tanveer Ahmed Chopan, 25, of Mundkhal Pogal in Ukhral tehsil, who was ferrying cattle in his pickup had jumped into a rivulet (Bisleri nullah) in Makerkoot on Sunday. The incident took place on Sunday around 1.30 pm and he remains missing since then. A special investigation team was formed on Monday to probe the incident and four people were arrested, and a case was registered.

“First of all, this is totally unacceptable….they took law into their hands. Who gave them the permission to take law into their hands? They indulged in ‘Goondagardi’ here. Tell me, where it has been stated that whosoever is transporting cattle is doing illegal activities,” Omar told the media in Bijbehara.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further said, “They want to have ‘jungle raj’ in J&K but we won’t allow this to happen. I appeal LG to take stern action against those involved. We want the atmosphere to remain good, but there are some people who want to vitiate the atmosphere here and create a communal conflict,” Omar further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said, “They want to have ‘jungle raj’ in J&K but we won’t allow this to happen. I appeal LG to take stern action against those involved. We want the atmosphere to remain good, but there are some people who want to vitiate the atmosphere here and create a communal conflict,” Omar further said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “I want to tell those people who want to vitiate the atmosphere here under the garb of religion, that as long as my government is there, we will never allow them to succeed in J&K,” he warned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I want to tell those people who want to vitiate the atmosphere here under the garb of religion, that as long as my government is there, we will never allow them to succeed in J&K,” he warned. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Protests erupted in Ramban on Monday after the incident came to light. The victim’s family members and locals staged a protest and blocked the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) at Makerkoot for over three hours. While locals alleged that Chopan was chased and attacked by cow vigilantes, police said a probe was underway. The youth, however, who was heading home, had due permission to ferry the bovines, a senior police official had informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protests erupted in Ramban on Monday after the incident came to light. The victim’s family members and locals staged a protest and blocked the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) at Makerkoot for over three hours. While locals alleged that Chopan was chased and attacked by cow vigilantes, police said a probe was underway. The youth, however, who was heading home, had due permission to ferry the bovines, a senior police official had informed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Search ops enter Day 3

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Doda Kishtwar Ramban range, Sargun Shakula, said that searches were on to trace the missing youth. “Teams of NDRF, SDRF, local volunteers besides policemen, are continuing with the searches but the missing youth hasn’t been traced yet,” she said.

With inputs from HTC Srinagar

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria ...Read More A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON