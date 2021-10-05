Ramlila begins in Chandigarh, will highlight Covid safety norms

With most Ramlilas set to make a comeback, after the last year’s hiatus due to Covid-19, the pandemic and its prevention will remain in focus, say the organisers.

The season’s first Ramlila, being performed by Azaad Dramatic Club, kicked off at Sector 20 on Monday, while other troupes are gearing up for a Tuesday launch.

While some organisers will only let in people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, others are ensuring that their artistes have got the jab. Hoardings to spread awareness against the virus will also be put up at many venues.

OCF Sanskritic Manch, Sector 29, is returning to the stage after opting for online streaming last year. However, people will have to show their vaccination certificate to get an entry.

“After all the hardships we had to go through last year, we want to ensure that people stay safe and Ramlilas can be enjoyed responsibly,” said veteran artiste Jyoti Bhardwaj. The organisers will also check visitors’ temperature at the entrance and distribute masks to those without one.

Meanwhile, Navyug Ramlila and Dusshera Committee, Sector 7, has ensured that all its artistes have been vaccinated.

“We have around 60 performers this time, and most of them have even got their second dose. Their vaccine certificates are available with the committee’s general secretary, and we hope this initiative will help attract more people,” said committee director Pardeep Kumar.

Various other Ramlilas will also spread awareness about Covid-19 protocol and importance of getting vaccinated.

Rajinder Bagga, director of the troupe that performs at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, said: “We will put up banners and ask people to follow norms. Masks will be distributed to those who show up without one.” Mukesh Sharma of the Garhwal Ramlia Mandal, Sector 28B, said they will encourage all those coming to watch the performance to get vaccinated and stay safe.