Random Forays: Those walking, talking joke factories

There is no dearth of gloomy faces in view nowadays, what with all sorts of negativism uninvitedly bombarding our consciousness. But there are some rare beacons of light, those cheerful laugh-a-minute sorts, who are ready hipsters when it comes to regaling us. There are some rare beacons of light, those cheerful laugh-a-minute sorts. (iStockphoto)

Some old-timers are able to emanate warmth and wit quite effortlessly, at most times, no matter what the world is going through. Such gems remind me of my grandfather who would always be on the lookout for an opportunity to unleash his wisecracks. He would tell me to fetch the dust from the stars, for instance, when he wanted to read the Stardust magazine! My grandmother was so much in love with him that she would laugh heartily even after 60 years of being married; even when she had heard each joke a million times.

A friend of mine, Manish Jain, is forever playing with words (and names), whether in real-time conversations, or on WhatsApp groups. He is lightning quick when it comes to responding to a comment that demands a funny repartee, while the rest of us are struggling to put our thoughts together. He has also probably undertaken a course in typing skills, for he wins fastest-finger contests hands down.

Stand-up comedians, however, are a different species. They have to prepare, plot and plan. Even if they appear to be utterly spontaneous, hours of practice have clearly gone into the prep for taking the stage. Yet, someone like Kapil Sharma will be quick on his feet too, and will blossom forth with hilarious one-liners as the show goes on. And with comely damsels around, the man on stage suddenly evolves into an entirely charming species.

The art of cracking a joke or even relating an old story, is not everybody’s forte though. An old write-up in the Reader’s Digest enlisted three types of joke-tellers: those who keep laughing while telling the joke, those who keep revising their joke in midstream and those who accomplish the job of recounting a funny story but end up making no one laugh at all. The last of the group just do not manage to get the hang of acing the punchline, somehow, and elicit hardly a response. If this category happens to be the boss, however, everyone is sure to guffaw at the end, since their promotions and increments might be at stake.

The ability to find humour in duress is another matter altogether. Sam Manekshaw’s gritty words after taking nine bullets in the stomach were, “A mule kicked me!” Everyone cannot be like the great Field Marshal, but we can surely try to keep our chins up when testing times assail us.

The online joke factories that abound these days are rather amazing as well. Within a few minutes of something major happening, there will be memes or witty forwards by the dozen, which more than bring a smile to our visages. My favourite recent online joke is about a young lad who was (wrongly) advised, by his teacher, to not worry too much about his spellings because autocorrect would always be around to correct him. He replied that he would truly be eternally “grapefruit” .for that advice!

And while Indians might not be as famous for witty one-liners as the British are for their dry humour, we seem to be catching up. A recent visit to a small town marketplace brought out the humorous side of a “gol gappa” vendor. He appeared to be somewhat weatherbeaten by the vagaries of life, but he regaled customer after customer with his witticisms.

The ability to infuse a general sense of humour into the environs that one works and lives in is perhaps a quality direly needed, especially in current times. It is another matter that light-hearted one-liners are often taken in the wrong spirit by grumpy others. It’s no use joking about a friend’s lack of driving skills, when he’s at the wheel. He might just prove you right!

Be that as it may, my vote is perennially for the funny uncle or aunt, or whoever. May their ability to tickle our funny bones never die down!

