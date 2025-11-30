Random Forays | When Thy song flows through me

Of all the moments that we truly cherish during our mercurial lives, the ones in which we feel the most loved are the ones that stand out. In those instances, when a mother, a life partner, a child or a dear friend gazes at us or smiles at us with unstinted loving affection, our existences feel uplifted to supernal layers beyond imagination. When the song of the divine beloved permeates our souls, we potentially find ourselves to be living in a world beyond. (Shutterstock)

On those occasions, when the melodious tune of love flows effortlessly through our beings, we perhaps live in another world, a heavenly astral realm. This earth and its complexities perhaps cannot allow us to fathom the blissful nature of true love, unless we raise our consciousness to heights beyond their worldly reach.

Thus, when the song of the divine beloved permeates our souls, we potentially find ourselves to be living in a world beyond. Although, only some bliss-permeated beings have probably experienced those levels of ethereal feelings, every one of us has probably had a glimpse, even if rarely. The sheer joy that a few momentous moments of our lives bring forth to us, surely reflects a sunshine that is from a superior realm of life.

The calmest of human beings, monks and nuns, for instance, usually exhibit a sense of joy from their beings, which comes intrinsically to them, from being in love with a divine power. Even householders who have adopted spiritual practices later in their lives will testify to a changed sense of being, now that they’ve gotten out of the muddy waters of possible pettiness.

“Oh, life is sweet, and death a dream; Then joy is sweet, sorrow a dream; When Thy song, flows through me”, go the words of a cosmic chant that is often sung in our meditation circles. And, having heard these words sung on numerous occasions myself, I have come to realise some shades of the enormous significance that they envelop even in their simplicity. It is only when we are ‘conscious’ of the ever-flowing divine blessings that are present within us, that we truly feel the joy of living.

Otherwise, there is so much happening around us that is bound to sully our moods. Even the peppiest optimist is bound to feel the pinch when the going gets tough and when the atmosphere around him seems to possess very high AQI, in many ways!

There is no earthly way to really handle the bombardment of negativity that continues to besiege us as long as we live in this modern era. The frequencies of our earth’s radio waves are forever clogged with pernicious vibrations. It is only when we make conscious efforts to perceive, through spiritual effort, those divine vibrations, that we begin to vanquish the forces of gloom around us.

Not for nothing do some people find ways to stay upbeat in all conditions, while most of us tend to discover ways to feel just the opposite. Those who’ve experienced unexpected support, virtually out of nowhere, do realise, or should realise, the immensity of the divine power’s love and care, for each human being.

Those who renounce the world for a monastic life, must receive and inner calling, a tugging, that is too powerful to ignore or deny. Many others, too, perhaps would or could have adopted a monastic pathway, but their responsibilities towards their families, prevented them from doing so. Happily, the true saints tell us to love god wherever we are, and in whichever role He has deputed us to perform in this world of ours.

Anyone who’s been in the great outdoors even for one whole day, cannot but fail to notice the beautiful hand of god. If we choose to ignore his presence, it is clearly we who are the losers. Not he.

Therefore, to allow the divine cosmic forces to guide and steer us in life, is to live an exalted life. While we must strive with all the might at our disposal, we also must attune ourself with His vibration, in order to win life’s higher battles.

At times, I feel that it is just so simple tom be aware and conscious of the omnipotent universal song. At other times, delusion drowns my mind. Be that as it may, his song continues its magical flow through me.

