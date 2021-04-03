Random testing: 86 educators in Chandigarh have tested +ve since March 16

Eighty-six teachers and lecturers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Chandigarh since March 16 when the health department initiated random testing in different schools and colleges.

The department has conducted 3,122 tests since March 16. The drive was kicked off at the Postgraduate Government College, Sector 11, where four people tested positive. The highest number of positive cases were found at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 45, where 17 infections were detected, followed by GMSSS, Karsan, where 15 cases were detected and GMSSS Sector 22-A where 12 cases were detected. Six cases each were reported from GMSSS, Dhanas and Sector 52. Of 43 schools and colleges where tests were conducted, 20 reported zero cases.

Though the health teams were also supposed to test students, none came forward for testing. “Students were required to bring a consent form duly signed by their parents, which they did not furnish. An announcement regarding the same was made on March 19. However, from March 23 onwards, all educational institutions were closed for students till April 5,” officials said.

UT education director Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We are complying with the administration’s directions. Wherever a teacher was found positive, extensive contact tracing was carried out. Government teachers have been allowed to take up to 30 days of leave, in case they test positive. The institutions have also been sanitised.”

UT Cadre of Educational Employees Union president Swarn Singh Kamboj said, “With cases increasing across the city, it was a good call to close schools for students. However, teachers should also be given a few days off.”

“While teachers are following all protocols, some lapses cannot be avoided. Sometimes teachers eat together, which can cause the infection to spread,” he added.