Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ranji Trophy: Chandigarh and Railways match draws due to bad weather

Ranji Trophy: Chandigarh and Railways match draws due to bad weather

chandigarh news
Updated on Jan 21, 2023 01:25 AM IST

Railways scored 71 runs for the loss of one wicket in the match in the last session of the day before the stumps were drawn. Hartejasswi took the only wicket of the day in the form of Vivek Singh (5). Shivam Chowdhary scored an unbeaten 33 while Pratham Singh contributed 26 runs.

The Ranji Trophy match played between hosts Chandigarh and Railways at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium ended in a draw due to inclement weather. (Getty Images)
The Ranji Trophy match played between hosts Chandigarh and Railways at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium ended in a draw due to inclement weather. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Ranji Trophy match played between hosts Chandigarh and Railways at Sector 16 Cricket Stadium ended in a draw due to inclement weather. In response to Railways’ 386, Chandigarh declared its innings at 485 for the loss of eight wickets even before the start of the fourth day’s play. The start of the match was delayed due to the wet ground. Railways scored 71 runs for the loss of one wicket in the match in the last session of the day before the stumps were drawn. Hartejasswi took the only wicket of the day in the form of Vivek Singh (5). Shivam Chowdhary scored an unbeaten 33 while Pratham Singh contributed 26 runs.

Chandigarh’s last Ranji match against Jammu and Kashmir will be played on January 23 at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out