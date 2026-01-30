Ranji Trophy: Hosts Punjab revive after initial setback

From being 168/6 to 303/9, hosts Punjab on Thursday did a fine job in making a comeback in their first innings at the end of Day 1, during the final-round Elite Group B Ranji Trophy fixture against Karnataka at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali. Chandigarh’s innings got off to a disastrous start as Unadkat removed Shivam Bhambri in the very first over. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Batting at number seven, it was 21-year-old Emanjot Singh Chahal, whose unbeaten knock of 77 runs proved crucial for Punjab. His useful partnership of 81 runs with Ayush Goyal helped Punjab revive their first innings after initial setback. Earlier for Punjab, opener Abhijeet Garg scored 81 runs giving the hosts a good start along with captain Uday Saharan who made 44 runs.

With Shubman Gill missing out, experienced Anmolpreet Singh (0) and Prabhsimran Singh (5) failed to leave a mark. Anmol Malhotra (25) and Ayush Goyal (23) chipped in to bolster Punjab and take them past the 300-run mark. For Karnataka, who are chasing to collect maximum points to qualify for the knockouts, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal and Vidhadhar Patil bagged three wickets each, on a spin-friendly track.

Unadkat’s fiery spell lifts Saurashtra

Chandigarh A splendid bowling performance led by seasoned left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat helped Saurashtra seize the early advantage on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B clash against Chandigarh at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16.

After winning the toss and opting to field, Saurashtra struck early and never allowed the hosts to settle and bowled out hosts for mere 136 in 42.1 overs. Unadkat (4/44) was the standout performer.

Chandigarh’s innings got off to a disastrous start as Unadkat removed Shivam Bhambri in the very first over. Later, the local lads slipped to 2 for 3 within the opening spell by losing captain Manan Vohra and Vaibhav Narang fell cheaply. Despite brief resistance from Arjit Singh (29) and Jagjit Singh Sandhu (29), partnerships were hard against the opponents disciplined bowling attack. Unadkat was ably supported by Chirag Jani (2/18) and Chetan Sakariya (2/43).

In reply, Saurashtra finished the day on 167/1 with unbeaten Harvik Desai (80) and Jay Gohil (61). Saurashtra is leading by 31 runs with Jagjeet Sandhu taking a sole wicket for Chandigarh.