Ranji Trophy: Punjab face humiliating defeat on home turf

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 13, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Gujarat registered a 299-run win over hosts Punjab in the Elite Group C Ranji Trophy match at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday. This is Punjab’s second defeat in the tournament, after they lost to Tripura.

Medium-pacers Siddharth Kaul and Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets each for Punjab. Punjab managed 219 courtesy of Mandeep Singh, who made unbeaten 79. (HT Photo)
Medium-pacers Siddharth Kaul and Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets each for Punjab. Punjab managed 219 courtesy of Mandeep Singh, who made unbeaten 79. (HT Photo)

Hosts Punjab were bowled out for 111 in the second innings as they were chasing a mammoth target of 411. Gujarat won the game with clinical performances in both batting and bowling departments.Gujarat batted first and made a score of 339, led by fifties from Priyank Panchal, Aditya Patel, and Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Medium-pacers Siddharth Kaul and Arshdeep Singh claimed three wickets each for Punjab. Punjab managed 219 courtesy of Mandeep Singh, who made unbeaten 79.

For Gujarat, Priyajeet Jadeja (5/60) starred with a five-wicket haul. In the second innings, Gujarat declared for 290/8 before bundling out Punjab for 111. Jadeja finished with another fifer 5/39.

Mandeep Singh-led Punjab missed services of all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, who was dropped against Chandigarh and Gujarat by the team management. The reason is still unknown as there was no injury scare. Punjab is coached by former cricketer Avishkar Salvi, who is serving his second season with the state.

Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy match between Chandigarh and Tripura played at the Sector 16 Stadium ended in a draw. In reply to Chandigarh’s 356, visitors were bundled out for 438 runs and secured a lead of 82 runs.

The hosts resumed their overnight score of 112/0 with Shivam Bhambri and Arsalan Khan who later stitched a partnership of 201 runs. Bhambri was out after scoring 98 runs. Thereafter, Khan and skipper Manan Vohra paired for another partnership of 102 runs. Khan’s brilliant innings of 147 runs was ended by Parvez Sultan. Vohra contributed 74 runs, taking the score to 351/3. Chandigarh declared their innings at 359/3. Chasing the target 278 runs, the match settled in a draw with 121/3, on the board.

