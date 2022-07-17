Rape case: Court extends ex-MLA Bains’ police remand by two days
Ludhiana: A local court on Saturday extended by the police remand of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days in a rape case after the police produced him and his four accomplices in the court amid tight security.
The court ordered to send Bains’ four aides, including brother Paramjit Singh Bains, his employee Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur to 14-day judicial remand.
Seeking extension of remand, the police told the court that Bains was not cooperating in the investigation. Moreover, they need to take his voice samples.
The police also said that they need to seize a computer and other records from his house and office, but his elder brother and former MLA Balwinder Singh Bains was not cooperating.
Bains, along with his four accomplices, had surrendered before the court on Monday in a rape case case lodged against him at the Division Number 6 police station on July 10, 2021, following the complaint by a 44-year-old woman, who alleged that Bains had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. The woman had lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020.
A case under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code was registered.
On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the rape case after he neither appeared before the court nor responded to warrants. On April 21, a case was registered against him for “non-appearance in response to a proclamation”.
51 lakh households to get zero power bill: Punjab CM
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said around 51 lakh households in the state will receive zero electricity bill from September as the government has promised 600 units of free power per billing cycle starting from July 1. Punjab has a two-month billing cycle for power supply. In the state budget, a total power subsidy bill has been proposed at Rs 15,845 crore as against Rs 13,443 crore in 2021-22.
Punjab CM gives nod to state disaster mitigation fund
Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave nod to constitute the state disaster mitigation fund (SDMF) to tackle any unforeseen natural disaster effectively. The CM said the SDMF has been constituted under Section 48 1(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Mann said with the formation of this fund, projects related to mitigation measures will be launched in the state.
Reconsider your decision to support Sinha: Shivpal to Akhilesh
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav in a letter to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday appealed to him to reconsider his decision to support opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the July 18 presidential election while referring to an old statement of Sinha calling SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav an “ISI agent”.
Punjab MC polls: No question of tie-up with SAD, says Ashwani Sharma
Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma on Saturday rejected rumours of a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Punjab. During his visit to Ludhiana to induct leaders from various parties into the BJP fold, Sharma said the party is in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt) and are ready to fight municipal elections in the state.
Two caught trying to smuggle phone, drugs into Amritsar Central Jail
Two persons were caught trying to smuggle mobile phones, drugs and other banned items into the high-security Amritsar Central Jail. The accused have been identified as Yaqub Ali and Masqin of Vaironwal village of Goindwal Sahib subdivision in Taran Taran district. As per information, the Amritsar city police had got a tip-off about the plan to smuggle contraband into the jail and increased vigil.
