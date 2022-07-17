Rape case: Court extends ex-MLA Bains’ police remand by two days

Ludhiana: A local court on Saturday extended by the police remand of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains by two days in a rape case after the police produced him and his four accomplices in the court amid tight security.

The court ordered to send Bains’ four aides, including brother Paramjit Singh Bains, his employee Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur to 14-day judicial remand.

Seeking extension of remand, the police told the court that Bains was not cooperating in the investigation. Moreover, they need to take his voice samples.

The police also said that they need to seize a computer and other records from his house and office, but his elder brother and former MLA Balwinder Singh Bains was not cooperating.

Bains, along with his four accomplices, had surrendered before the court on Monday in a rape case case lodged against him at the Division Number 6 police station on July 10, 2021, following the complaint by a 44-year-old woman, who alleged that Bains had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. The woman had lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020.

A case under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code was registered.

On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the rape case after he neither appeared before the court nor responded to warrants. On April 21, a case was registered against him for “non-appearance in response to a proclamation”.