Rape on pretext of marriage: Ferozepur court orders framing of charges against army major
An army major was booked for raping a woman on pretext of marriage on the orders of a local court on Tuesday night.
A 30-year-old woman, a resident of Ferozepur, filed a complaint against the major, who hails from Ludhiana, in the in the court of judicial magistrate first class Balwinder Kaur Dhaliwal saying she had become acquainted with the major in 2016 when he was posted in the district. She alleged that he raped her on pretext of marriage on several occasions, but later married someone else.
She alleged she had approached the local police with her complaint, but they did not lodge a complaint. She later took up the matter with the State Human Rights Commission, which asked the Ferozepur police to probe the matter. “Instead of facilitating justice, the police pressured me to strike a compromise with the accused,” she pleaded.
In the meantime, the JMIC ordered that the Ferozepur senior superintendent of police register a case against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 507 (criminal intimidation),509 (insult a woman’s modesty) and 511 (committing offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
-
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
-
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
-
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
