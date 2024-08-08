Rape survivor’s mom alleges harassment by Ludhiana civil hospital

She was admitted to hospital for termination of pregnancy following court orders The mother of a rape survivor has alleged that she had to struggle for 24 hours to arrange a unit of B+ blood for her daughter in the civil hospital. (HT File)

Sensing the age and health of the rape survivor, the court had ordered termination of her pregnancy, following which the police brought the victim to the civil hospital on Wednesday. However, on Thursday when the police filed a report against the hospital staff, they provided a unit of blood to the girl.

The mother of the girl claimed that though the blood bank at the civil hospital had 124 units of B+ blood, the hospital staff was forcing them to bring a donor, who would donate blood for her daughter. The hospital staff also allegedly misbehaved with the police official, who is investigating the case, when he asked the staff for the reason of not providing the blood to the rape survivor.

The mother of the victim stated that a neighbour had raped her 13-year-old daughter and impregnated her. The Meharban police had lodged an FIR against the accused on July 31 and arrested him. She added that her daughter is too young and too weak to deliver a baby following which the court ordered termination of her pregnancy after which the police brought her daughter to the civil hospital for the procedure on Wednesday.

“The hospital staff kept asking me to bring a donor who can donate a unit of blood to my daughter and misbehaved with her even though they had enough stock in the blood bank,” she alleged.

ASI Radhey Shyam, who is investigating the case, stated that the hemoglobin level of the victim was 6 gm only.

“When I asked the staff to provide a unit of blood to the victim else, I will send a report to the court, the hospital staff misbehaved with me. When I brought the matter to the knowledge of the senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Mandeep Mandher, she also misbehaved with me,” said the ASI.

“I mentioned the incident in a daily diary report (DDR) in the record. I have asked the SMO to provide the CCTV footage of the hospital and her office where the staff misbehaved with me. I brought the matter to the knowledge of senior police officials,” he added.

Senior medical officer Dr Mandeep Mandher refuted the allegations. She stated that the hospital has provided a unit of blood to the victim. She alleged that the ASI had misbehaved with the staff.