Rare sighting of Eurasian otters enthuses wildlife buffs

Eurasian otters--thought to be extinct since the past three to four decades-- have been sighted again. The reappearance has rekindled the hope of their revival. Eurasian otters, locally known as Vuder, are indicators of high quality aquatic habitat and are flagship species.

In the past three years, there have been five-six sightings of these otters in the rivers and streams in Gurez north Kashmir, Srigufwara South Kashmir and Herpora Wildlife sanctuary in Shopian south Kashmir.

Earlier this month, the villagers at Srigufwara sighted an animal in the water which they thought was crocodile. Since Kashmir and its climatic conditions aren’t feasible for crocodiles, wildlife teams began search in the Srigufwara area along the banks of Lider river. They installed camera traps and after days, they came to conclusion that it was a eurasian otter, not a crocodile.

Sohail Wagay, wildlife warden in south Kashmir said that villagers had sighted an otter in stream of Srigufwara. “We have had many sightings of otters in Kashmir in the last few years,” Wagay added.

The Eurasian otters which prefer cold water streams were sighted first in Tarabal area of Gurez in a stream by wildlife officials, who had installed cameras in the area which is close to Line of Control in the Indus river.

The otters were sighted again this year in Dawar Gurez even though many villagers shared videos of otters. More sightings were reported from Hirpora wildlife sanctuary and now in Srigufwara south Kashmir, which is strong indication that otters are back in the Valley and experts say the frequent or regular sightings indicate that they are getting favourable ecosystems and freshwater habitats across Valley.

Jalal Jeelani, an environmental expert and film maker, said the sightings of otters in Kashmir is a very encouraging sign about revival of our water bodies. “There have been frequent sightings of Eurasian otters in Kashmir, both in northern and southern parts of the Valley. These sightings, after decades, indicate that our water bodies are turning to be good habitat for the species which was once found in good numbers in Kashmir but with the passage of time and human interference became extinct,” he said adding the reappearance of otters in the wetlands and waters of Kashmir is nothing short of a delightful and hopeful development.

“These elusive and graceful creatures, long absent or rarely seen, are slowly reclaiming their place in the region’s aquatic ecosystems. Back in 2016, while filming the documentary “Saving The Saviour” at Wular Lake, local fishermen and residents spoke of a mysterious creature preying on their ducks and swans. Most assumed it to be jackals, foxes, or stray dogs. But some hinted at fleeting sightings of otters along the lake’s peripheries. At the time, it remained a matter of speculation. Today, with more frequent otter sightings, it seems those early suspicions were right. These semi-aquatic mammals, once dwindling in number, appear to be making a quiet comeback.”

He said that since the devastating floods of 2014, Kashmir’s rivers, streams, and glacial feeders have been flowing with better consistency and volume. “This resurgence in water flow may have played a crucial role in restoring habitat conditions suitable for otters to thrive. Their presence reminds us of the importance of preserving natural habitats and maintaining ecological flow.”

Dr Bilal Ahmad, who has served in Gurez, and is an expert in agricultural and mountain environment said that there were sightings of otters in rivers and streams of Gurez since 2023. “Many people made claims of these sightings. Even wildlife department got evidence in camera traps. Usually Gurez has good ecosystem and environment that’s the reason these otters could have thrived in the region,” he said, for any species survival depends on less human interference and good habitat. “Gurez has both of these things for otters and other rare species like Musk deer. Similarly, the other parts of Kashmir too where the otters are sighted has good environs and habitat.”