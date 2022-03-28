RBI gives Rs. 24,773.11 crore CCL clearance to Punjab for wheat procurement
: The Reserve Bank of India on Monday gave clearance to a cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs. 24,773.11 crore to the Punjab government for the purchase of 132 lakh tonnes of wheat for this season.
The CCL, bulk of which has been released by the central bank, will ensure seamless procurement of wheat during the current marketing season from April 1- May 31.
Expressing gratitude to the Centre, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann directed the food and civil supplies department to ensure hassle free procurement of wheat and start making payment to farmers for their produce from the very first day of the purchase.
The Central government has fixed the minimum support price of wheat at Rs. 2,015 per quintal, raising it by ₹40 from last year’s ₹1,975 per quintal.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
